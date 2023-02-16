PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.07 per share for February 2023.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business February 28, 2023, and will be paid on March 15, 2023.

For tax purposes, the 2023 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/16/c2840.html