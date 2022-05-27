PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held May 27, 2022.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 4,754,879 common shares of the Company, representing 19.31% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.

The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Neil Lester 4,667,993 98.17 86,886 1.83 Edward Nash 4,669,219 98.20 85,660 1.80 Michelle Savoy 4,684,255 98.51 70,624 1.49 Jay Swartz 4,093,742 86.10 661,137 13.90 Kathryn Welsh 4,683,654 98.50 71,225 1.50

The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.

