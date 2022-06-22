PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES 3.8% DIVIDEND INCREASE

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced a 3.8% increase to its monthly dividend. Beginning with June 2022, the dividend will increase to $0.0675 per share from $0.065 per share. Annualized, the dividend will increase to $0.81 from $0.78 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business June 30, 2022, and will be paid on July 15, 2022.

For tax purposes, the 2022 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

