PizzaCo announces its closing

Nov. 14—Three years after opening, PizzaCo. is closing its doors for good.

The restaurant that serves up Neapolitan-style pizza announced on its Facebook page Monday it will permanently close by the end of the month.

"We have loved serving Kokomo these past three years and will miss all of you," the company wrote. "Lastly we want to say thank you Kokomo for allowing us to live our dreams, even if it was for a shorter time than we would have wanted. We will cherish our time we had with you for the rest of our lives."

The Facebook post does not give an explicit reason for the closure. When asked by the Tribune, the restaurant provided a statement similar to its Facebook post.

Collin and Bethann Johnson opened PizzaCo. in November of 2020, five years after the married couple moved to Kokomo from Texas.

Collin Johnson told the Tribune at the time that as a child who moved around a lot due to having a father in the military, not much in his life was constant except for the family eating pizza together every Friday night. The love of pizza as a child led him to opening PizzaCo.

The restaurant specialized in Neapolitan-style pizza, a thin crust style pizza that has dough that puffs up, leading to a very airy crust that is slightly charred.

After more than two years at 1443 S. Home Ave., the business moved to 200 N. Main St. in downtown Kokomo in January.

