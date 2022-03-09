U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,273.56
    +102.86 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,312.18
    +679.54 (+2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,178.60
    +383.05 (+2.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.15
    +51.14 (+2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.63
    -6.07 (-4.91%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.60
    -39.70 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    -0.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1084
    +0.0175 (+1.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    +0.0480 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3179
    +0.0080 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8000
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,347.72
    +4,101.16 (+10.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.48
    +16.13 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.23
    +194.12 (+2.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

PizzaForno Continues to Expand Across North America, Next Stop San Diego

·4 min read

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Concept Announces Development Plans, including U.S. Headquarters

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias that bakes artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes, has announced their expansion into Southern California. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary brand with exclusive distribution rights offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with top quality ingredients, with an authentic approach.

The 24/7 automated pizza oven business opportunity (PRNewsfoto/PizzaForno)
The 24/7 automated pizza oven business opportunity (PRNewsfoto/PizzaForno)

Serial entrepreneur Jaco Duayhe will be launching five licensee units in Q1 to start, and is currently touring prime real estate locations ready for this fresh baked on-the-go meal option. The turn-key fully automatic gourmet pizza system is designed to fit perfectly in prime high-foot traffic areas, maximizing use of space with only 65 square feet and zero on-site labor.

"As we continue to receive an influx of qualified licensee partners for U.S. development, it was a natural next step to plan for a U.S. HQ in San Diego, so interested candidates can see a working unit for themselves, if they didn't want to make the trip to our global HQ in Toronto or visit the growing units throughout Michigan," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "There is endless growth potential throughout the U.S. and we're on track to see units launch in California, Louisiana and some additional southern states this year."

Unlike most on-the-go pizza options loaded with added preservatives, PizzaForno has selected seven key ingredients to deliver on quality and consistency to scale the business. As volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 frozen pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven begins baking and serves the 12" premium artisanal pizza in under three minutes.

"I believe that once locals are given an opportunity to taste PizzaForno for themselves, the community and budding entrepreneurs will want to join me in opening additional units throughout Southern California," said master licensee, Jaco Duayhe. As designated master licensee for the region, Jaco will be expanding development across Southern California, and will be seeking spirited entrepreneurs looking to build their portfolios and add on a substantial income to their existing businesses. "The goal is to expand in local airports, shopping malls, college campuses, hospitals, and more."

Potential licensees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the registered U.S. markets with the high-demand, turnkey business opportunity. PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly.

To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO
Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno exclusively owns all North American distribution rights for the technology. The brand is rapidly growing throughout North America and backed by a landmark partnership with one of the leading food service providers, Aramark. The agreement is set to bring cutting-edge food innovation and a quality meal solution to various facilities with technology, sustainability, safety, and convenience at the forefront. PizzaForno currently has 40 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pizzaforno-continues-to-expand-across-north-america-next-stop-san-diego-301498817.html

SOURCE PizzaForno

Recommended Stories

  • Grove City glove manufacturer raises $105M in financing

    American Nitrile announced a partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital, which includes $105 million toward the completion of its local factory.

  • Plaque To Honor Police Officers Who Responded To Jan. 6 Attack At The Capitol

    The marker will honor the heroism of those who battled violent Donald Trump supporters at the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Chipotle Has the (Pricing) Power!

    Chipotle ended 2021 on a strong note, but the real story here isn't sales or earnings. It's the impact of inflation.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods reports record year in which 'every single category has base-lined significantly higher'

    Retailer's leadership offers more modest guidance expectations for 2022 after experiencing two consecutive record years.

  • Netflix CFO has no plans for advertising but 'never say never'

    A senior Netflix Inc executive said on Tuesday the company had no current plans to offer a streaming option that included advertising but declined to rule it out in the future. "Never say never," CFO Spencer Neumann said when asked if the company would change its long-standing position that its service should remain ad-free, adding "it's not something in our plan right now." Some Wall Street analysts have urged Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, to develop a lower-cost tier with advertising to boost revenue.

  • Investors Wiped Out as Niche Leveraged Nickel Product Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in a niche leveraged product betting against nickel have been wiped out after the metal’s historic surge this week.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsIssuer WisdomTree Investments

  • Global biotech breaks ground on 355-job Holly Springs facility. Here's when hiring will ramp up.

    The company has said jobs at the $550 million facility will pay average salaries of more than $119,000 per year.

  • GM and Toyota say surging nickel prices have not impacted EV battery supplies — so far

    Nickel prices have quadrupled in a week over supply issues, and a spike on Tuesday forced the LME to shut down both electronic and floor trading.

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Falls Again as Bears Target $35,000

    Regulatory risk continued to pressure Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market on Monday. The market is awaiting President Biden’s executive order.

  • Institutional Crypto Funds See Seventh Week of Capital Inflows

    Institutional investors remain hungry for digital assets as there has been another week of capital inflows to crypto funds.

  • How to Invest in Rivian

    Rivian is an American electric vehicle manufacturer. Founded in 2009, this firm isn't one of the big car companies that have dominated the market for years. Nevertheless, it is considered one of the main rivals to Tesla. Instead, this newcomer … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Rivian appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $5 Gas By Memorial Day? Record Price Surge Could Last 'Months' As US Isolates Russia Energy Exports

    The biggest one-week surge in gas prices on record showed no signs of easing Tuesday as average pump prices hit an all-time high of $4.104 gallon across the U.S.

  • Oil price surge and its impact on consumers

    Oil futures keep surging higher — but consumers may be able to handle the spike in energy prices given their strong balance sheet, says one strategist.

  • LME forced to halt nickel trading, cancel deals, after prices top $100,000

    LONDON (Reuters) -The London Metal Exchange (LME) was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades after prices doubled on Tuesday to more than $100,000 per tonne in a surge sources blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers. The LME's shock move came as Western sanctions threatened supply from major producer Russia and marked the biggest crisis to hit the 145-year-old exchange in decades. "The current events are unprecedented," the LME said in a notice to members.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price Soars More Than 60% on Ryan Cohen’s Stake

    Ryan Cohen’s 9.8% stake in the housewares retailer is reminiscent of his move to amass a position in GameStop and lay the groundwork to take over the company’s board.

  • Remorseful Shell abandons Russian oil

    While Russian crude and gas has been exempt so far from Western sanctions, oil soared above $139 a barrel on Monday to its highest since July 2008 as the United States and European allies began to consider banning Russian oil imports. U.S. lawmakers have called for bans but President Joe Biden's administration has only sanctioned Russian oil tankers.

  • Volkswagen reaches 4G patent deal that could resolve Acer dispute, sources say

    Volkswagen Group has reached a patent agreement over 4G technology which could resolve its dispute with Taiwanese computer maker Acer, sources close to the German automaker said on Tuesday. Acer in December filed a lawsuit in the U.S. state of Virginia against Volkswagen, German newspaper WirtschaftsWoche reported at the time, alleging that Volkswagen had infringed on its patents for 4G mobile chip technology in its cars. The carmaker has paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but has been using 4G technology in its cars for the past two years without the appropriate licence, Acer claimed.

  • Biden’s Ban on Russian Energy Risks Higher Gas Prices

    President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the U.S. would stop importing Russian energy. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said. “The decision today is not without costs here at home,” the president said, noting that gasoline prices have already risen 75 cents a gallon since the start of the invasion.