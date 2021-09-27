PJ SOLOMON Renames as Solomon Partners

New Name Reflects Evolution to Diversified Firm Advising Clients in Over a Dozen Industries

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, an independent affiliate of Natixis and part of Group BPCE, announced the change of its corporate name to Solomon Partners today. This change reflects the successful implementation of the strategy of growth and diversification, which was the central thesis of the firm’s partnership with Natixis. The adoption of the name - Solomon Partners - comes five years after the Natixis alliance. At the time the firm entered the alliance in 2016, it had approximately 35 bankers covering two industry verticals. Today, Solomon Partners has over 115 bankers with expertise across over 14 different industries. The new name - Solomon Partners - also recognizes the partnership ethos at the heart of the firm.



Peter J. Solomon founded the firm in 1989 as one of the first private, independent investment banks with a culture of client service and collective partnership. A recognized leader in investment banking and government, Mr. Solomon developed the company into a premier investment bank and continues to play a critical role as the firm’s Chairman. As Solomon Partners expands, it remains true to Mr. Solomon’s vision where relationships with both employees and clients are nurtured and valued and integrity is paramount.

Marc S. Cooper, who has been with the firm since 1999 and previously served as Vice Chairman, was promoted to CEO in 2016. Mr. Cooper was instrumental in forming the alliance with Natixis, which acquired a 51% stake in PJ SOLOMON in June 2016. The partnership with Natixis provides Solomon Partners’ clients with global advisory services and proprietary access to financing capabilities throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas.

Under Mr. Cooper’s leadership, the firm has significantly expanded and diversified its sector coverage. Today, Solomon Partners serves clients across a broad range of industries, including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Financial Sponsors; FinTech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. It advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, SPACs, capital markets solutions and activism defense.

Chairman Peter J. Solomon commented, “As we have grown and embarked on our next chapter, we’ve remained true to our client-centric approach and core values.”

“Solomon Partners sets itself apart from competitors as the ‘go-to experts’ in the sectors we cover. Our bankers live and breathe the sectors they advise, providing unparalleled analysis, understanding and access,” Mr. Cooper added. “Peter has built a great legacy focused on clients and firm culture. Solomon Partners is well-positioned to keep diversifying our platform and increasing our capabilities as we continue to provide the highest level of service to clients.”

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Previously known as PJ SOLOMON, Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

