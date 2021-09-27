U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.43
    -11.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,034.96
    +236.96 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,892.36
    -155.34 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.80
    +9.72 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.49
    +1.51 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0340 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8700
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.91
    +234.86 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.86
    -19.66 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.43
    +1.95 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

PJ SOLOMON Renames as Solomon Partners

PJ SOLOMON
·3 min read

New Name Reflects Evolution to Diversified Firm Advising Clients in Over a Dozen Industries

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, an independent affiliate of Natixis and part of Group BPCE, announced the change of its corporate name to Solomon Partners today. This change reflects the successful implementation of the strategy of growth and diversification, which was the central thesis of the firm’s partnership with Natixis. The adoption of the name - Solomon Partners - comes five years after the Natixis alliance. At the time the firm entered the alliance in 2016, it had approximately 35 bankers covering two industry verticals. Today, Solomon Partners has over 115 bankers with expertise across over 14 different industries. The new name - Solomon Partners - also recognizes the partnership ethos at the heart of the firm.

Peter J. Solomon founded the firm in 1989 as one of the first private, independent investment banks with a culture of client service and collective partnership. A recognized leader in investment banking and government, Mr. Solomon developed the company into a premier investment bank and continues to play a critical role as the firm’s Chairman. As Solomon Partners expands, it remains true to Mr. Solomon’s vision where relationships with both employees and clients are nurtured and valued and integrity is paramount.

Marc S. Cooper, who has been with the firm since 1999 and previously served as Vice Chairman, was promoted to CEO in 2016. Mr. Cooper was instrumental in forming the alliance with Natixis, which acquired a 51% stake in PJ SOLOMON in June 2016. The partnership with Natixis provides Solomon Partners’ clients with global advisory services and proprietary access to financing capabilities throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas.

Under Mr. Cooper’s leadership, the firm has significantly expanded and diversified its sector coverage. Today, Solomon Partners serves clients across a broad range of industries, including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Financial Sponsors; FinTech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. It advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, SPACs, capital markets solutions and activism defense.

Chairman Peter J. Solomon commented, “As we have grown and embarked on our next chapter, we’ve remained true to our client-centric approach and core values.”

“Solomon Partners sets itself apart from competitors as the ‘go-to experts’ in the sectors we cover. Our bankers live and breathe the sectors they advise, providing unparalleled analysis, understanding and access,” Mr. Cooper added. “Peter has built a great legacy focused on clients and firm culture. Solomon Partners is well-positioned to keep diversifying our platform and increasing our capabilities as we continue to provide the highest level of service to clients.”

About Solomon Partners
Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Previously known as PJ SOLOMON, Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Media Inquiries
Kalen Holliday
kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com
212.508.1649



Recommended Stories

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Amazon Target Cut at Morgan Stanley on Impact From Rising Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com’s price target was cut at Morgan Stanley, which wrote that the online retailer’s profits could come under pressure as a result of a rising headcount and higher wages.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe firm lowered its target from $4,300

  • The ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Safest Payouts

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    I've been picking stocks to avoid every week, and last week I didn't do so well. My three stocks to avoid last week were all over the place -- flat, soaring 23%, and climbing 8% -- averaging out to a 10.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Still Look Unstoppable

    With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight one stock that's already a tremendous run so far this year that they'd buy today. Danny Vena (Global-E Online): There's little doubt e-commerce has a long runway ahead. The company handles many of the challenges and complexities that come with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their daily routine.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Nikola strikes second deal with Tumim Stone Capital to sell $300 million stock

    Phoenix, Arizona-based Nikola entered into a share deal with Tumim, according to a filing earlier in June. Under the agreement, Tumim had committed to purchase up to $300 million of Nikola's common stock. Since entering into the first agreement, Nikola has issued nearly $47 million of common stock to Tumim.

  • ReWalk Robotics to offer $32.5 million in direct offering, shares slide 21% premarket

    ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares slid 21% in premarket trade Monday, after the company said it has entered agreement to offer $32.5 million of shares and warrants in a direct offering. The shares are being purchased for $2.035, a discount over the stock's closing price of $2.01 on Friday. The offering is expected to close on Sept. 29. Proceeds will be used for sales, marketing and costs relating to its medical devices, for product development and R&D for its spinal cord injury device and for general

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I was in a slump financially and homeless. Why am I still worried?

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or a financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. You have done what needs to be done to take back control of your life, now let go of that fear.