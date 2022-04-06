U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,470.31
    -54.81 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,396.56
    -244.62 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,874.43
    -329.74 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.96
    -38.08 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.18
    +0.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6030
    +0.0470 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8830
    +0.2930 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,110.11
    -1,968.70 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.71
    -29.64 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.70
    -70.02 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

PJ Trailers Announces Updates to Their Top-Selling Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD)

·2 min read

The reimagined LD is now loaded with all-new technology and innovation for 2022

SUMNER, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ Trailers today announced exciting new updates to their top-selling flatdeck trailer, the Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD). While the new LD continues to distinguish itself with the same heavy-duty 25,000 GVWR, it now comes standard with upgraded features for improved looks and performance, including an all-new gooseneck design, coupler, frame design, suspension, and more.

PJ Trailers LD Low Pro Flatdeck with Duals
PJ Trailers LD Low Pro Flatdeck with Duals

"We've built the new LD for the next generation of hauling," said Jerad Guest, Director of Product Development for PJ Trailers. "The standard features and options we've included are a real testament to PJ Trailers' commitment to innovation and product improvement, and will help the LD continue to bring incredible value to our dealers and the customers they support."

Many of the new standard features, like the Demco EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler and TwistGuard™ frame design, make the LD ideal for hauling heavy loads, helping further cement this unique model as a favorite for both heavy construction and hotshot transportation.

Giving the LD an all-new modern look, the ProBeam™ gooseneck is constructed from a single piece of steel and redistributes stress across the neck's frame for fewer stress points.

The TwistGuard™ frame design provides T-shaped intersecting pipe supports to reduce frame twist and improve torque control, with testing showing up to a 60% reduction in twist compared to non-torque tube trailer frames.

In another industry-first, the LD is the first gooseneck to feature the Demco EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler. Designed in a trusted partnership with Demco, this cutting-edge coupler provides easy hitching with help from Demco's EZ Latch system in a custom gooseneck housing.

Other innovative features on the LD now include the Dexter HDSS Adjustable Suspension, Monster Steps with a new retractable design, and new hold-down latches for the optional Monster Ramps™ providing reduced noise and vibration while in transit.

Learn more about the Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD) at PJTrailers.com or reach out to your local PJ Trailers Dealer.

About PJ Trailers

Since 1991, PJ Trailers has been driving the trailer industry forward with innovation and technology. PJ manufactures a variety of superbly constructed, prograde trailers, including flatdecks, deckovers, tilts, dumps, car haulers, and utilities. With more than 300 Dealers located throughout the US and Canada, PJ offers unmatched value, services, and support for end-users and dealers alike. PJ Trailers is a brand of ATW, North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

Contact
Lauren Andrich
469.607.2484
lauren.andrich@atw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pj-trailers-announces-updates-to-their-top-selling-low-pro-flatdeck-with-duals-ld-301518847.html

SOURCE PJ Trailers

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • Oil Slips as IEA Releases More Barrels From Crude Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $102 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said it would deploy 60 million barrels of crude on top of the huge stockpile release already announced by the Biden Administration. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Am

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT

    German carmaker Volkswagen will axe many combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to concentrate on producing more profitable premium vehicles, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "The key target is not growth," Arno Antlitz told the Financial Times newspaper. "We are (more focused) on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share."

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Big Oil CEOs to play defense at House hearing on ‘America’s Pain at the Pump’

    Executives from major oil companies look set to defend themselves on Wednesday at a House hearing titled "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump."

  • Austin leaders lobby for federal semiconductor funding as region becomes hotbed for chipmaking

    The global semiconductor situation has captured the attention of business and political leaders in Central Texas. "The lack of available chips has impacted American businesses and consumers," said Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Our region is already a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. With additional federal incentives and investment, U.S. and Central Texas-based businesses and technologies can do even more to alleviate the global chip shortage, benefit

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • Air Canada Unveils New Media Centre and Investor Relations Site Making Essential Information Easy to Find

    Air Canada today unveiled a redesigned online Media Centre creating a one-stop shop for journalists, media outlets, content creators and the public looking for the latest news and information from Air Canada.

  • Production from Stellantis Italy plants to fall for fifth year due to chip crisis-union

    Vehicle production from sites owned in Italy by Stellantis and previously its predecessor Fiat Chrysler is set to fall for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 due to the microchip supply crunch, the FIM CISL union said on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler and Peugeout-maker PSA merged at the start of last year to form Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker. At the time of the merger PSA did not have any production facilities in Italy.

  • Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

    Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued with oil spills and other environmental concerns, and U.S. sanctions aren’t helping

  • U.S. Auto Sales Plunge In Q1; GM, Ford See Headwinds Easing

    Lower auto sales are due to tight supplies from the pandemic-fueled chip shortage. Demand remains robust.

  • New Pacific Intersects 86.03 Metre Interval Grading 229 grams per tonne Silver at the Silver Sand Project

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the 2021-2022 drill programs at Silver Sand. The 2021 drilling programs comprise structure orientation drilling, step-out and infill drilling as well as exploration drilling. Assay results of all drill holes completed in 2021 have been received, and results of 13 holes from 48 holes in 10,520 metres ("m") completed to date in 2022 have been received. For the 202