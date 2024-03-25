PJC announces Dr. Stephen Benson as school's ninth president

Mar. 25—Paris Junior College has chosen Dr. Stephen Benson as new president of the college — the ninth since it began in 1924. He is expected to start around the beginning of June. The search process was conducted by the Association of Community College Trustees.

"This has been a good process from the very beginning," said Dr. Jerry King, interim president. "There were nearly 50 good candidates and the board committee narrowed it down to eight, and then to three. The process worked."

Benson has a 27-year career serving as an administrator at a variety of higher education institutions. He came to McLennan Community College in April 2017 after serving three years as the vice president for business services at Florida Gateway College in Lake City, Florida.

"I am incredibly honored to have been selected to be the next president of Paris Junior College," Benson said. "I am fully committed to the mission of this institution and to supporting the students, employees and community."

Prior to the position in Florida, Benson served as vice president for finance and administration at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, West Virginia and as director of administrative services at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

He received a bachelor of music education degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1997, a master's in strategic leadership from Mountain State University in 2010 and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Keiser University in 2016.

Benson has been actively engaged in professional organizations, including Community College Business Officers groups in West Virginia as the vice president, in Florida, and now as the secretary for the Texas Association of Community College Business Officers. Active in his current community, Benson has served on boards for the United Way, Creative Waco, Youth Chorus of Central Texas, McGregor Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and church committees.

Story continues

In his current role at McLennan Community College, Benson is responsible for the preparation and control of the annual budget, which exceeds $61 million and ensures that proper financial systems are established and maintained. Benson has direct responsibility for financial services, purchasing/auxiliary services, human resources, technology, campus safety/police, emergency & risk management, physical plant, admissions and recruitment, records and registration, enrollment systems, financial aid and marketing and communication, with more than 200 staff in his division.

Directly responsible for strategic enrollment management, Benson has led the college in many innovative new initiatives that have stabilized enrollment and generated enrollment growth. Under his financial leadership, the college has added more than $14 million to its unrestricted fund balance, all while enhancing the salaries and benefits of its employees by $6 million.

In addition to his professional roles in higher education, Benson has used his musical training to serve as the music director for First United Methodist Church of Buckhannon and as the director of the Buckhannon Choral Society. He currently serves as the music director of Lake Shore Baptist Church in Waco. Music plays a major role in the life of the Benson family.

Benson is married to Christy and they have one daughter, Kiersten. Christy is the financial manager for MPL Corp. — a computer software company that is based in Buckhannon, West Virginia. Kiersten will graduate from Midway High School in Waco this year and will attend the University of Texas in Austin this fall to study chemistry.