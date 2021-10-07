PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today added an article to its new website from The Wall Street Journal highlighting investment momentum happening on the OTC Markets.

PJET recently announced it has redirected its business operations and indicated an announcement is coming soon about the new business direction.

The intention of management in posting The Wall Street Journal article today on the company’s website is to indicate management’s optimism that PJET, as an OTC Markets quoted company, is in the right place for accessing investment to fuel their new business initiative.

See The Wall Street Journal Article:

Crypto Boom, Retail Investors Fuel Rise in Over-the-Counter Stock Trading

PJET is also inviting anyone that wants to be notified the moment PJET announces its new business to sign-up on PJET’s website. Go to the company contact page and write “tell-me-first” when you enter your email to receive notification as soon as PJET releases specifics on its new business direction.

PJET’s name stems from previous jet leasing business. Subsequently, the company acquired a cannabis business, but never reached critical mass developing the acquisition into a sustainable business.

Recently, the majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, has decided on a new business direction outside the cannabis industry. ACI is also the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA). With two business already in the cannabis marketplace, ACI is diversifying with PJET.

PJET has lately updated its required disclosures with OTC Markets to reestablish current information status.

At the same time the company has been working to update its public information requirements, management has also been making headway on the new business initiative. The company is developing a technology solution to serve a global and underserved marketplace. The company is also in discussions to acquire a physical asset that will be used to test, refine, and demonstrate the technology currently under development while generating revenue at the same time.

Management anticipates revealing the new business direction before the end of October.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

