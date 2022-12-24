U.S. markets closed

PJM ASKS CONSUMERS TO CONSERVE ELECTRICITY

·2 min read

Cold Weather Continues to Push Electricity Use Higher

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia, has requested the public in its region to conserve electricity. The call for conservation was prompted by continuing frigid weather.

The request is being made throughout PJM.

PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022.

Demand for electricity is expected to increase in the PJM region and the regions neighboring PJM because of the extremely cold weather. Electricity customers can take simple electricity conservation steps such as:

  • Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits,

  • Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times, and

  • Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

Conserving electricity as much as possible between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022, and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022, will help ensure adequate power supplies.

PJM continues to carefully monitor the power supply conditions. It will do everything possible to keep power flowing in the region. If necessary, PJM may take additional steps, such as reducing voltage. PJM is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities.

PJM is communicating about the situation with state government officials throughout the region.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pjm-asks-consumers-to-conserve-electricity-301709847.html

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

