PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

The board of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 20th of September. This means the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

PJT Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, PJT Partners was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 49.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PJT Partners Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. PJT Partners has impressed us by growing EPS at 33% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

PJT Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think PJT Partners might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PJT Partners that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

