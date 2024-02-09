PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.25

The board of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 20th of March. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

PJT Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, PJT Partners' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 41%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

PJT Partners Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.20 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. PJT Partners has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like PJT Partners' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PJT Partners that investors should take into consideration.

