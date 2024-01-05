'The place to be': Premium hall in Brockton offers full bar, food, and good vibes

BROCKTON – Right on the outskirts of Brockton is a premium function hall that will make all “your dreams come true’, located at 2039 Main St. in the city of champions.

Seven years ago, Fred Fontaine opened The Perfect Place, a full bar and function hall with over 7,000 square feet for patrons to enjoy the scenery and good music.

The Perfect Place was Fontaine’s dream business since immigrating to the United States from Haiti. His two goals were to open a laundromat and a function hall where people could enjoy themselves free of judgment.

So far, he accomplished both of these goals.

Perfect Place owner Fred M. Fontaine shows a meal prepared for a function The Perfect Place hosts events including birthdays, weddings, banquets, and more.

The function hall business serves people during their best moments, from anniversaries and weddings to corporate meetings, parties, and anything worth celebrating.

“This is a place to be and have your party. There’s so many advantages to booking with us,” Fontaine said, adding that the space includes a dance floor, stage, full bar, lounge, and a staff of chefs to cook any cuisine you like.

Fontaine added that patrons also have the ability to bring their own food if needed.

View of the main function room at the Perfect Place in Brockton from the bar.

The business specializes in Haitian cuisine but outsources chefs to cook any culinary creation you desire, from Cape Verdean to Italian and everything in between.

Fontaine named it The Perfect Place because when he first laid eyes on it he said this was the ‘perfect place,’ and that name stuck.

A meal set up at a table in the main function room at the Perfect Place in Brockton.

How to book The Perfect Place?

“I decided to open The Perfect Place because Brockton needed it,” Fontaine said.

To book your next event, call 774-480-5106 for a consultation.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: The Perfect Place function hall in Brockton is owned by Fred Fontaine