PLACEMENT OF EURONEXT EX-RIGHT SHARES IN THE CONTEXT OF THE ANNOUNCED RIGHTS OFFER

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 30 April 2021 – Euronext has been informed of the successful completion of a placement of ex-right shares in Euronext by two of its main shareholders, Euroclear SA/NV and Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement/Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij (“SFPI-FPIM”). This transaction aims at financing their subscription to the Euronext rights offer (the “Rights Offer”) announced on 29 April 2021.

As indicated in the Rights Offer documentation, Euroclear and SFPI-FPIM intended to participate in the Rights Offer in a cash neutral transaction by selling part of their shares and/or rights in order to raise sufficient cash proceeds (less costs and expenses and any taxes arising on such sales) to cover the cost of taking up rights in the Rights Offer exclusively with the proceeds of the placement. Both have committed to Euronext to apply those net proceeds to subscribe and pay for offer shares in the Rights Offer by exercising rights granted to them.

After the settlement and delivery of the Rights Offer, Euroclear SA/NV and SFPI-FPIM are expected to own respectively 5.6% and 3.2% of the Euronext share capital and will continue to be part of the Reference Shareholder group, and remain committed to support the long-term growth strategy of Euronext.

In connection with the Rights Offer, Euroclear SA/NV and SFPI-FPIM have undertaken that, subject to certain exceptions, that they will not dispose of any Euronext shares for a period ending 90 days after the settlement of the Rights Offer.

