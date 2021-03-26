U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Scania chooses BlackBerry QNX for its next generation of vehicles

·4 min read
WATERLOO, ON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Scania AB the Swedish provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses, has chosen BlackBerry QNX to provide the safety certified operating system (OS) and hypervisor for its high performance computing platforms within its next electrical architecture generation in heavy goods vehicles, effectively building the high performance backbone on a single software base.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Scania has committed to use BlackBerry® QNX® software in three Electronic Control Units (ECU), including its digital cockpit, telematics, and central high-performance coordinator platform, to deliver a safe and secure foundation for software to be developed upon. Looking to the future, Scania's usage of the QNX® OS will evolve into new domains increasing the importance for a standard OS and architecture for high performance ECU's.

"We chose BlackBerry QNX due to the company's history in safety certified embedded software, combined with its cybersecurity expertise," said Mikael Adelsberg, Senior Vice President of Connected, Autonomous and Embedded Systems at Scania. "Using a single OS and hypervisor for high performance systems in the truck has huge economical and technical benefits to our operations and allows us to bring customer value to market quicker and more efficiently."

BlackBerry QNX is trusted in more than 175 million vehicles globally and is deployed in embedded systems around the world across a range of industries including commercial vehicles, heavy machinery and other markets. It has been pre-certified to many industry safety standards including ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and IEC 62304, and has also been recognized by independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland as the world's first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor.

"The commitment from Scania to take on increased responsibility of its vehicles' software content is commendable, and we're excited to see this replicated across the market," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "This deal showcases why BlackBerry QNX is the OS of choice for OEMs and how our software and expertise are helping them design the safest, most secure and reliable software for their vehicles. We are helping clients around the world accelerate innovation as the electronic architecture of the vehicle evolves and the complexity of the software operating on our software increases."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help streamline your development process, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Scania

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales totalled SEK 125 billion, of which about 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs 50,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional production centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE. For more information visit: www.scania.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

