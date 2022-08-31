U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Plaid councillor in 'anti-English' photo surrenders gun

·1 min read
Councillor Jon Scriven's Facebook post showed him holding a gun
Councillor Jon Scriven has apologised and said his now deleted Facebook post was "ill-judged"

A Plaid Cymru councillor who posed with a gun and said on Facebook it was to make sure there weren't "any English people trying to cross the channel" has surrendered the weapon to police.

Caerphilly councillor Jon Scriven later apologised and deleted the post.

South Wales Police said a 47-year-old man was investigated after complaints of malicious communications.

The force said he had agreed to make an apology through the restorative justice process.

A spokesman said the scheme allowed offences to be dealt with quickly and proportionately when full responsibility was accepted.

They said they had also investigated alleged firearms offices and worked with Gwent Police to ensure the weapon was surrendered.

Caerphilly council leader Sean Morgan said Mr Scriven, who represents Penyrheol, had been referred to the public services ombudsman for Wales.

Plaid Cymru called the post inappropriate and suspended Mr Scriven pending an investigation. The party said that was ongoing.

Mr Scriven has been approached for a comment.

He has previously described the post as "ill-judged".

