U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,853.07
    +1.22 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,176.01
    -12.39 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,530.92
    +73.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,141.42
    -19.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.03
    -0.28 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.90
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1090
    +0.0190 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0076 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.4870
    -0.0830 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,856.43
    -4,095.25 (-11.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.41
    -71.49 (-10.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,715.42
    -24.97 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,756.86
    +233.56 (+0.82%)
     

Plaid launches FinRise, an incubator for underrepresented fintech founders

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Plaid is launching FinRise, a nine-month incubator for early-stage fintech founders from underrepresented backgrounds. Inspired by an internal hackathon amid Black Lives Matter protests last summer, the accelerator is explicitly looking at startups led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

Plaid Growth Manager Nell Malone and Design Manager Bhargavi Kamakshivalli are spearheading the project.

Malone tells TechCrunch that the incubator is looking to accept three to five post-seed and pre-Series B tech startups with a product in the beta stage. In order to apply, startups need to have a minimum of two employees and a founder to join the program. The startup should obviously operate in the fintech space, but specifically have a part of its business focused on consumer business finance data.

That last prerequisite dovetails exactly into what Plaid does: It’s a software startup that acts as connective tissue between consumer bank accounts and fintech apps. Thus, FinRise feels like a creative extension of these integrations, albeit one focused more on helping founders start companies than simply gaining new customers.

Accepted startups will get mentorship from Plaid leaders, a dedicated account manager who will help with product insights, and a network where founders can go to for advice on the bootcamp sessions. The incubator is longer than an accelerator program like Y Combinator or TechStars, which usually run for three months, but less intensive.

“The three-day virtual bootcamp will be the most intensive part of the FinRise program,” Malone said. “After the workshop, participants will work with their dedicated account managers and have access to ongoing programming support structures … our goal is to provide ongoing support at every stage of our participant’s journey over the course of nine months.”

The announcement fortuitously comes just a week after Plaid announced it would not merge with Visa after running into regulatory hurdles. The deal, which was valued at $5.3 billion when announced, was met with optimism from fintech founders and VCs. That said, it did underscore how private fintech startups will increasingly have to deal with policy issues as the sector continues to grow.

Stay gold, ‘Plaid for X’ startups

The accelerator’s bootcamp portion, which will be a three-day affair, plans to address this dynamic in the lens of how startups should deal with regulatory and legal pressures in the financial services space. Other topics of discussion will include information security, engineering practices and user-centric design.

The hurdle for underrepresented founders tends to be access to funding instead of access to mentorship. For now, the incubator isn’t taking any equity nor is it giving any capital itself, but FinRise did commit to introducing its cohort to a network of VC firms and accelerators with checkbooks.

Of course, Plaid could also consider investing in any of these startups, taking a classic corporate venture capital approach. When asked if this could happen, Malone said that “this is not part of our plan right now. It’s early, we’re excited to pilot the program and see how it goes.”

Latest Stories

  • Powerball winner in Maryland should remember this before cashing the $730 million ticket: expert

    Be wise with how you allocate your money, $730 million Powerball winner.

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets, Raises Outlook, Hikes Dividend

    Chipmaking giant Intel late Thursday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. The earnings news, released just before the market close, drove Intel stock higher.

  • Seagate Stock Falls Despite Earnings and Sales Beat

    Seagate stock fell despite reporting December quarter results that edged both the disk-drive maker’s guidance and Street consensus estimates.

  • Column: What happens to businesses when their CEOs become extremists?

    My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is the latest business leader to discover the downside of becoming a crank.

  • David Einhorn — Notorious Tesla Short Seller — Just Had His Best Quarter Ever

    Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager and notorious value investor David Einhorn just released his annual letter to investors, which revealed a record quarter for Einhorn to close out a difficult 2020.Finishing Strong: Greenlight took a massive hit from a large short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in 2020, but Greenlight finished strong with a 25% gain in the fourth quarter. Despite the disastrous Tesla short position, Einhorn was able to salvage a 5.2% overall gain for the fund for the year.The Greenlight letter disclosed several new long positions heading into 2021, including Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) and Neubase Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: NBSE), according to Bloomberg. All three stocks were trading higher by more than 10% on Thursday.Einhorn said the Tesla short position was Greenlight's biggest loser in 2020, although he reportedly adjusted the position prior to Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosEinhorn's Recent Struggles: Greenlight has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 in recent years as growth stocks have soared and value stocks have lagged. Greenlight reported a 14% net gain in 2019 following a 38% net loss in 2018, its worst year since the fund's inception in 1996.Einhorn gained mainstream notoriety on Wall Street back in 2007 when he disclosed a short position in Lehman Brothers prior to the bank's collapse in 2008. However, he had drawn a lot of criticism in recent years for his persistent short position in Tesla and his often heated public communications with Tesla CEO Elon Musk."TSLA cars are not a fad; if they were, TSLA would sell many more than it does. The fad is in owning TSLA stock," Einhorn said in the letter.As of the end of the third quarter, Greenlight's three largest long positions were Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE: GRBK), Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW).Benzinga's Take: Economist John Maynard Keynes famously said "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent," and Einhorn's performance in recent years highlight just how much of a toll a single short position can take on an entire portfolio when the stock in question gets caught in a potential market bubble. Short positions can result in unlimited theoretical losses, whereas standard long positions are capped at just 100% downside.Image credit: PokerListings, YouTubeSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why This Enphase Energy Analyst Is Bullish Following Tesla-Driven Sell-Off * Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Biden Boom Is Coming And These Stocks Could Soar

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • If I inherit a Roth IRA, are the distributions taxed?

    Q: When the inheritor of a Roth IRA receives the funds, is it true that the distributions would not be taxed? It would be unusual for any taxes to be due on an RMD from an inherited Roth IRA. The only portion of an inherited IRA that could be subject to tax is earnings.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Are the Biden Stocks

    As power has changed hands in the White House, we can expect these names -- and themes -- to benefit.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Descends to $31K as Ether Funding Rates Drop

    Very low spot volume Thursday isn’t helping bitcoin's price.

  • BlackRock raises dividend by 14%, with first new payout in March

    BlackRock Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its dividend by 14%. The investment management's new quarterly dividend of $4.13 a share, up from $3.63 a share, will be payable March 23 to shareholders of record on March 5. The stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.23%, compared with the dividend yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.95% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.48%, according to FactSet. BlackRock's stock has gained 16.7% over the past three months, while the financial ETF has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 12.1%.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — is about to start moving closer

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend in large part on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains

    Well, it’s official. Joe Biden is now President, and he’ll be backed – at least for the short term – by Democratic majorities in both Houses of Congress. Wall Street is taking the measure of the new Administration, and sees, among its first moves, a boost in fiscal stimulus that is likely to goose consumer spending, bump corporate profits, and provide general economic support in the first half of 2021. Covering the situation for Goldman Sachs is investment strategist David Kostin, who is bullish on the near-term prospects for fiscal stimulus. In light of it, Kostin sets the Goldman outlook for this year at 6.4% GDP growth; he sees continued high growth next year, and sets the 2022 prediction at 4%. These outlook numbers are up from the previously published 5.9% and 3.7%. To this end, Kostin sees S&P 500 reaching 4,300 by year’s end, which would be a gain of 12% from current levels. “Elections have consequences. Democratic control of Washington, D.C. after January 20 will bring greater fiscal spending, faster GDP growth, more inflation, and higher interest rates than we had previously assumed,” Kostin noted. With markets looking up, investors are looking for the stocks that are ready for gains. Penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share, are a natural place to search for potential winners. Their low price means that even a small incremental gain will translate into large percentages. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) We’ll start with a company specializing in gastrointestinal disease, AzurRx. This company is focused on creating non-systemic, targeted recombinant therapies for GI ailments. AzurRx has a pipeline of three drug candidates, at several levels of the development process. The key pipeline candidate, MS1819, is being investigated as a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for patients also suffering from cystic fibrosis. MS1819 is a recombinant lipase, derived from a yeast strain. The drug is designed to target fat molecules in the digestive tract, allowing patients to absorb the broken-down fats for nutritive value. The drug is currently in Phase 2 trials, which are scheduled for completion in the first half of this year. As of January 21, the first two patients in the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study have been dosed with the treatment, and the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) “remains supportive of the program.” In another important development, AzurRx announced earlier this month that it is entering a partnership with First Wave Bio to study oral and rectal formulation of Niclosamide to treat immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC) and COVID-19 related gastrointestinal infections. The estimated market for Niclosamide as a treatment for COVID-related GI problems exceeds $450 million. Based on multiple potentially significant clinical catalysts as well as its $0.98 share price, several members of the Street think that now is the right time to pull the trigger. Jonathan Aschoff, of Roth Capital, is bullish on AzurRx, basing his longer-term forecasts on the probable success of MS1819. “We base our valuation for AZRX on projected future U.S. sales from MS1819 for the treatment of EPI due to CF and CP, using an initial annual price of about $18,000, a price that is consistent with currently available PERTs. We project MS1819 to be commercialized in the U.S. in 2023, generating sales of $272 million in 2030. Ex-U.S. commercial success for MS1819, or commercial success from the early-stage beta-lactamase program would provide upside to our valuation,” Aschoff noted. The analyst also looks forward to initial clinical results of Niclosamide in COVID-19 GI infection and in ICI-AC potentially, noting: "Niclosamide was FDA approved in 1982 to treat intestinal tapeworm infections and is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. Given the millions of patients that have taken the drug, the safety profile has largely been established, thereby lowering developmental risk.” Given all of the above, Aschoff rates AZRX as a Buy, and his $7 price target suggests a sky-high 608% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Aschoff’s track record, click here) Overall, the analyst consensus on AZRX shares is a Strong Buy; the stock has 4 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and a single Hold. In addition, the $4 average price target brings the upside potential to 304%. (See AZRX stock analysis on TipRanks) ProQR (PRQR) ProQR is a biotechnology company focused on treatments for congenital progressive blindness. Specifically, the firm is working on medications to reverse a group of genetic sight disorders called inherited retinal diseases. These diseases currently have no effective treatments. The company has a research pipeline of five drug candidates, in varying stages of the research process. The two that are farthest along are QR-110 (Sepofarsen), and QR-421. Of those two, QR-110 is currently in Phase 2/3 studies. This candidate is an RNA therapy designed to correct the most common CEP290 gene mutation causing Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). This is a severe genetic retinal disease that affects as many as 3 in 100,000 children. QR-421 is another RNA therapy, this one focused on exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene. These mutations cause blindness due to retinitis pigmentosa and/or Usher syndrome. QR-421 is in Phase 1/2 studies, with an aim of restoring lost vision or preventing the loss in the first place. Covering the stock for JMP, analyst Jonathan Wolleben points to Sepofarsen as a key component of his bullish thesis. “We continue to feel good about sepofarsen’s chance of success in Illuminate for multiple reasons: 1) Phase 1/2 confirmed the target registrational dose and dosing interval (6 months); 2) patients had clinically significant and durable BCVA improvements after 12 months – pivotal primary endpoint; 3) supportive secondary efficacy measures (FST, mobility); 4) similar responses seen in second treated eyes; 5) long-term safety confirms positive risk/benefit; and 6) Illuminate patient population was enriched based on Phase 1/2 results (baselinevision of >/=hand motion). We assign sepofarsen a 60% POS and model LCA10 as an ~$300M opportunity to PRQR at peak penetration," Wolleben opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Wolleben puts a $20 price target on the stock, implying a 384% one-year upside, along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Wolleben’s track record, click here) All in all, PRQR gets a unanimous Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 positive stock reviews. Shares are currently trading for $4.13, and their $20.67 average price target is slightly more bullish than Wolleben’s, suggesting an upside of 400% for the coming 12 months. (See PRQR stock analysis at TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla isn't the only auto stock exploding right now

    Other auto stocks joins in the impressive rally in Tesla's stock. Here's why.

  • Big U.S. oil drillers have federal permits to mute effect of any Biden ban

    U.S. President Joe Biden's promised ban on new oil and gas drilling on federal lands would take years to shut off production from top shale drillers because they already have stockpiled permits, according to Reuters interviews with executives. But smaller independent oil drillers without the resources of big corporations were more worried about Biden's vow to toughen regulations and stop issuing new permits on federal lands, part of his sweeping plan to combat climate change and bring the economy to net zero emissions by 2050. Federal lands are the source of about 10% of U.S. oil and gas supply.

  • IBM Beat Earnings Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    IBM projects full-year 2021 adjusted cash flow between $11 billion and $12 billion, up from $10.8 billion in 2020, and between $12 billion and $13 billion in 2022.

  • IBM misses quarterly sales estimates, shares fall

    The 109-year old firm is preparing to split itself into two public companies, with the namesake firm enhancing its focus on the so-called hybrid cloud, where it sees a $1 trillion market opportunity. IBM beat profit estimates on the back of strong growth in its cloud business, and said it is confident of returning to sales growth in 2021. That was not enough to convince traders, however, as the company's shares dropped nearly 4% after the bell following IBM's fourth consecutive quarter of sales decline.

  • IBM Sales Decline Across All Units, Sending Shares Tumbling

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, signaling Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna’s turnaround plan will take more time to pan out.Sales fell 6.5% to $20.4 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said Thursday in a statement. That was below the $20.75 billion analysts had forecast, on average, and marked the 10th consecutive quarter with no year-over-year increase in revenue. The shares fell in extended trading.Last October, Krishna announced he would spin off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company. The division, which is currently part of IBM’s Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations, like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. While the unit accounts for about a quarter of IBM’s sales and staff, it has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by end of 2021.Revenue declined across IBM’s business segments in the fourth quarter. Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM’s biggest unit, saw revenue decrease 4.5% from a year earlier. That follows a 7% gain in that unit in the third quarter. Total cloud revenue increased 10% to $7.5 billion. While that was the most revenue from cloud yet for IBM, it was a slower pace of growth than the 19% gain in the previous quarter. In Global Technology Services, revenue fell 5.5% while sales from Global Business Services dropped 2.6%. Systems, which includes hardware and operating systems software, saw sales decline 18%.Krishna said the company’s actions to focus on cloud and artificial intelligence “will take hold,” and give him “confidence we can achieve revenue growth in 2021.” The company hasn’t given specific financial forecasts since it withdrew its annual projection for 2020 in April.IBM fell about 6% in extended trading after closing at $131.65 in New York. The stock has declined about 5% over the past 12 months.“It’s more or less a reflection of the difficult spot they’re in,” in trying to restructure the business, said Daniel Elman, an analyst at Nucleus Research.IBM seeks to distinguish itself from its bigger rivals in cloud, such as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., by offering a hybrid model, which assists clients in storing and computing data across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services and servers run by public providers. Krishna was the driving force behind IBM’s $34 billion purchase of open source software provider Red Hat in 2018, the first step toward transitioning IBM into what it sees as a $1 trillion hybrid-cloud market, and which now leads much of the company’s growth. Red Hat revenue increased 19% in the fourth quarter to $1.3 billion.IBM continues to make acquisitions to bolster its cloud credentials. The company has made seven acquisitions focused on cloud and AI since October, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said in the statement, including Taos Mountain LLC, a firm that helps companies shift software and data online, and Instana, which manages cloud applications.Fourth-quarter earnings excluding some costs were $2.07 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.79. Gross margin was 52.5%, 1.3 percentage points higher than analysts’ expected.(A previous version of this story corrected the spelling of the CEO’s name in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Stock Surging Ahead Of Possible Record Holiday Quarter

    Wall Street analysts are pounding the table for Apple stock ahead of the company's December-quarter earnings report next week. Apple stock is nearing a new buy point, chart analysis shows.