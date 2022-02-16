U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Plain Bearing Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 17 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Plain Bearing Market Analysis by Type (Journal, Linear, Thrust, Angular Contact, and Others), End User (Construction Machinery, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Energy, Agriculture & Gardening Equipment, Oilfield Machinery, Office Products) – Forecast to 2022-2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the assessment period, the Plain Bearings Market is predicted to rise at a robust CAGR of 5% from US$ 10 Bn in 2021 to US$ 17 Bn by 2032.

As per the Plain Bearing Market report by FMI, the global market is expected to be worth US$ 10 billion in 2021 and US$ 17 billion by 2032, growing at a modest CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

Attributes

Details

Plain Bearing Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)

10%

Plain Bearing Market (2021)

US$ 10 Bn

Plain Bearing Market Attraction

Advancements in technology to boost opportunities

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14289

The rise of plain bearing applications is propelling the market forward. In addition, increased infrastructure spending, emerging technological projects, and heavy machinery development in China, India, the United States, Germany, and Brazil have further bolstered plain bearing market growth.
Potential uses in the oilfield, construction, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and energy industries drive the plain bearing market size. The industry's expansion was driven by aspects such as high quality and durability and low-cost production.

In response to increased global demand for automobiles, the sales for plain bearing are also predicted to grow. Furthermore, the rising need for wind power generation, rising urbanization in emerging regions, and technical developments are all important market variables that will increase the plain bearing market potential. Plain bearings are lightweight, have a high load-carrying capacity, require less maintenance, have a longer life, and are exceptionally reliable. These plain bearing applications are propelling the industry forward as well. The market is also expanding as the need for bearings in the defense and aerospace industries increases.

Furthermore, the introduction of smart bearings and rising economies will create new prospects for more plain bearings industry trends in the near future.
The global market study on plain bearing indicates that a rise in counterfeit goods might stifle market growth. The market's growth pace would also be hampered by shifting input costs. Steel, tin-based alloys, chrome steel, and engineering plastics are among the most important raw materials used to adopt plain bearings. In the global marketplace, dramatic changes in several metals and crude oil prices have been recorded. This has a serious influence on plain bearing output and the increasing plain bearing market share.

The global plain bearing market is expected to record a valuation of US$ 13 Bn by 2026.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14289

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Plain Bearing
Market

Aerospace
Bearings Market

Mounted
Bearing Market

CAGR (2022 - 2032)

5%

9%

6%

Market Value (2026)

US$ 13 Bn

US$ 15 Bn

US$ 2 Bn

Growth Factor

Rising demand from end users to increase sales in Asia Pacific.

Rise of OEM segment in Asia Pacific and North America to boost opportunities.

Increasing demand for specialized bearings to optimize cost to boost sales.

Opportunity

Investments in plain bearing in energy and industrial sectors to offer opportunities.

Spending in modernization of aerospace materials to boost opportunities.

Rising adoption of sensor-based bearing units and IoT to offer opportunities.

Key Trends

Technological advancements to boost growth.

Increase investments in lightweight solutions.

Growing adoption of mounted bearing in key industries to drive demand.

Key Takeaways

  • FMI's plain bearing market report states that the car end-use industry held the greatest proportion of the worldwide plain bearing market. The surge for simple bearings in the vehicle industry is mainly accountable for the rise.

  • Due to increased demand for plain bearings from various end-use sectors such as car, aerospace, construction, and energy in this area, the Asia-Pacific region led the global plain bearing market in 2020. China, India, and Japan lead the way in terms of plain bearing demand and supply in the Asia-Pacific area.

  • The European region accounted for the second-largest share of the worldwide plain bearing market. In the European region, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the top producers and consumers of plain bearing as per the plain bearing market outlook.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14289

A new market research report on the plain bearing market specifies that the major plain bearing material manufacturers in North America and Europe adhere to stringent government requirements. On the other hand, emerging regions have fewer or no industry regulations, albeit there are a few rules requiring the use of environmentally hygienic and safe plain-bearing items.

As a result, expanding markets in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific provide plain bearing market opportunities for manufacturers. Furthermore, the robust success of end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, energy, agriculture, construction, mining, and oil & gas can be attributable to the rising regions' high development potential.

Key Segments

By Type:

  • Journal

  • Linear

  • Thrust

  • Angular Contact

  • Others

By End User:

  • Construction Machinery

  • Automotive

  • Industrial

  • Aerospace

  • Energy

  • Agriculture & Gardening Equipment

  • Oilfield Machinery

  • Office Products

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14289

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Thrust Bearings Market - A bearing is a component which facilitates relative motion between two surfaces. Bearings act as load carriers as well as friction reducers among rolling or sliding parts. Bearings are extensively used in almost every machinery or system and are custom-designed for specific applications or according to ASTM standards and other international standards.

Magnetic Bearing Market - A bearing is an element of a machine generally used to support other moving parts of the machine. While carrying any load, it helps in the relative movement between the connecting surfaces of the machine.

Linear Bearings Market - Bearing are enabled the machines to move at high speeds or carry heavy loads with productivity which components are made with high accuracy. Plain bearings are simplest of the type included a surface with no moving components.

Marine Bearings Market - Marine Bearings is of critical importance in any marine vessel whether it is a cruise ship with full of luxury and comfort or any other ship which is used for transportation or a warship to protect the water boundaries of a nation.

Bearing Isolators Market - Eliminating the need for shaft finish or lubrication in bearing isolators enables in reducing maintenance and manufacturing cost, significantly benefitting in boosting revenue sales in bearing isolators market

Precision Bearing Market - A precision bearing is type of bearing which is manufactured according to the set standards given by Annular Bearing Engineering Committee (ABEC) of the American Bearing Manufacturers Association (ABMA).

Motor bearings Market - Motor bearings are a type of mechanical part, which support object’s rotation and are used in all sorts of machines. Motor bearings support the rotating shafts of the wheels, gears, turbines, rotors, etc. allowing them to rotate effortlessly.

Airplane And Helicopter Hangar Doors Market - Increasing air travel and growth in the aviation industry are the primary factors responsible for driving the global airplane and helicopter hangar market.

Thickness Planers Market - Thickness Planers refer to a machine used in woodworking to impart consistent thickness levels to raw wood boards. Thickness Planers produce the desired thickness levels and provides accurate flatness to both surface sides of a wooden board.

Cable Cars And Ropeways Market - A cable car, ropeway or aerial tram can be defined as a type of aerial lift which uses one or two fixed (uniform and stationary) ropes or cables for supporting the transporting vehicles, trolleys, tram, pallets etc. and a third moving rope or cable for proper propulsion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plain-bearing-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/plain-bearing-market


