U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    -88.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,360.00
    -706.00 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,146.75
    -360.75 (-2.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.10
    -41.00 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.56
    +7.46 (+8.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.70
    +62.30 (+3.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +1.04 (+4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0128 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.43
    +7.62 (+26.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    -0.0127 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6670
    -0.3130 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,209.54
    -2,965.91 (-7.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.18
    -77.20 (-8.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.84
    -217.34 (-2.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Plain Bearing Market worth $13.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Plain Bearing Market by Type, End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Energy, Construction Machinery, Agricultural & Gardening Equipment, Oilfield Machinery, Office Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Plain Bearing Market is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2026. The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries. There is increase in demand for plain bearings from the automobile, aerospace, construction machinery, and energy industries as plain bearings are light in weight, require less maintenance, have high load carrying capacity, high reliability and longer life, these all factors attribute for the growth of the global plain bearing market in the near future.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=233063287

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plain Bearing Market"
213 – Tables
47 – Figures
222 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plain-bearing-market-233063287.html

Journal is the fastest-growing type segment of the global plain bearing market

The journal type segment contributed the largest share to the global plain bearing market in 2020; this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for journal bearings from varied end-use industries such as automobile, aerospace, construction machinery, and energy. In addition, journal bearings have properties such as excellent strength and shock resistance. There is no rolling element in these bearings. These bearings work efficiently in heavily loaded systems, wherein sufficient clearance and lubrication is provided.

Industrial Industry is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the global plain bearing market

Industrial industry as an end-use industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies India and China in the Asia Pacific region. Plain bearings are used industrial industry in cleaning equipment, chlorine systems, film processing systems, fuel handling systems, oxygen systems, and chemical processing equipment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=233063287

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth for the plain bearing market from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing demand for plain bearings from the rapidly growing end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction machinery, and energy in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors responsible for the highest share and CAGR of this region. The plain bearing market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increased foreign investments and low labor costs. The end-use industries of plain bearings, such as automotive, construction machinery, and energy, are growing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Thailand, which play an important role in driving the market.

Key players operational in the market include NTN Corporation (Japan), SKF Group (Sweden), Schaeffler Group (Germany), Timken Company (US), THK Co., Ltd. (Japan), NSK Ltd. (Japan), MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (Japan), RBC Bearings Incorporated (US), and SGL Carbon (Germany), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), GGB (France), igus (Germany), Kashima Bearings, Inc (Japan), Boston Gear LLC (US), Thomson Industries, Inc. (US), ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), PBC Linear (US), GGT Gleitlager AG (Switzerland), Midwest Control Products Corp. (US), Accurate Bushing Company (US), AEC (India), Chiavette Unificate S.p.A. (Italy), HepcoMotion (UK), Alloy Bearings (New Zealand), and Kingsbury, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=233063287

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Sensor Bearing Market By Functionality (Speed, Temperature, Vibration, Displacement), Application (ABS, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors), End-use Industry (Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining), and Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sensor-bearing-market-100317544.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/plain-bearing-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/plain-bearing.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plain-bearing-market-worth-13-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301489377.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.