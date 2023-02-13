Plains All American Completes Divestiture of Interest in Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Facility

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.; Plains GP Holdings

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP), through its wholly owned subsidiary Plains Midstream Canada, has closed the previously announced transaction to sell its non-operated ownership interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility to Keyera for approximately $367 million CAD ($271 million USD). The transaction was completed at an attractive multiple and on terms that will improve connectivity to the Plains Fort Saskatchewan complex.



