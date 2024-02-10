Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 9, 2024

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.4451, expectations were $0.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to PAA and PAGP Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Blake Fernandez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Blake Fernandez: Thank you, Dan. Good morning and welcome to Plains All American fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations website under the News and Events section at plains.com. An audio replay will also be available following today's call. Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2. An overview of today's call is provided on Slide 3. A condensed consolidating balance sheet for PAGP and other reference materials are in the appendix. Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, our Chairman and CEO; and Al Swanson, Executive Vice President and CFO as well as other members of our management team. With that, I will turn the call over to Willie.

Willie Chiang: Thanks, Blake. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we reported fourth quarter and full year results exceeding expectations in both our Crude Oil and NGL segments. We've made considerable progress towards our long-term strategy while demonstrating continuous execution of our goals and initiatives. In summary, fourth quarter and full year adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA was $737 million and $2.71 billion respectively, with full year results exceeding the midpoint of our initial guidance by approximately $210 million or 8%. We lowered our long-term leverage ratio target range to 3.25x to 3.75x and we ended 2023 with a leverage ratio of 3.1x. Our efforts to enhance the balance sheet were recognized by the credit rating agencies with two recent upgrades to mid BBB.

Additionally, we completed several win-win strategic transactions in both in our Crude Oil and NGL segments and including three Permian gathering bolt-on transactions, the sale of our interest in a Canadian fractionation facility, and the recent divestiture of approximately 600 crude oil railcars for proceeds of approximately $40 million. These transactions are representative of our ongoing efforts to optimize our asset base and streamline our operations while generating attractive returns for unitholders. The strong EBITDA results along with the recent bolt-on transactions and lower leverage helped to underpin a $0.20 per unit annualized increase in our common unit distribution level, which will be payable later this month and represents a 19% increase in the annualized distribution relative to 2023 levels.

Turning to Slide 4, it should come as no surprise that our 2024 key focus areas remain very consistent with last year's. Our strong operational and equity performance over the past year only serves to reaffirm our strategy, most notably our focus on generating meaningful free cash flow, our commitment to capital discipline and a clear and concise capital allocation framework focused on increasing return of capital to equity holders, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. As highlighted on Slide 5, we expect adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $2.625 billion to $2.725 billion for 2024. This reflects year-over-year growth in our Crude Oil segment underpinned by continued Permian production and tariff volume growth as well as contributions from recent bolt-on acquisitions.

Our guidance also factors in a reduction in our NGL segment, primarily driven by lower forecasted frac spreads year-over-year. As shown on Slide 6, we anticipate 2024 Permian crude oil production growth to be between 200,000 to 300,000 barrels a day exit with the Delaware Basin driving the majority of the growth. Our updated forecast assumes an average of 300 to 320 horizontal rigs, and as part of our routine fundamentals forecasting process, we will continue monitoring our assumptions as the year progresses. Our Permian JV system is well-positioned with more than 4.4 million long-term dedicated acres and operating leverage to provide customers with Midstream solutions from the wellhead to demand centers. As we show on Slide 7, we expect to capture approximately 275,000 barrels a day of incremental gathering tariff volumes for the full year 2024.

For our long-haul systems, we continue to expect high utilization on our Corpus bound assets, a volume step up on basin pipeline and an MVC step up on Wink-to-Webster. In our NGL segment, we continue to focus on optimizing the business and improving the durability of our earnings. During 2023, we closed the sale of our JV interest in Keyera Fort Sask and we sanctioned a 30,000 barrel day debottleneck of the Plains Fort Sask complex. The debottleneck project remains on budget and unchanged in service date of mid-2025. With that, I'll turn the call over to Al.

Al Swanson: Thanks, Willie. We reported fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $737 million, which includes Crude Oil segment benefit from Canadian market-based opportunities and increased volumes across our systems, primarily in the Permian along with NGL segment benefits from stronger seasonal sales and higher realized frac spreads. For the full year, we have reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.71 billion. Strong full year performance is primarily driven by higher realized frac spreads, market-based opportunities, strong base business performance and contributions from bolt-on acquisitions. Slides 13 and 14 in today's appendix contains walk, which provide details on our fourth quarter performance. A summary of our 2024 guidance and key guidance assumptions are on Slide 8.

Looking at 2024 compared to 2023 and as illustrated by the EBITDA walk on Slide 9, we expect adjusted EBITDA of $2.625 billion to $2.725 billion with year-over-year growth in our Crude Oil segment, partially offsetting commodity price headwinds in our NGL segment. Growth in our Crude Oil segment is primarily driven by anticipated tariff volume increases, higher fees from tariff escalators and full year contributions from bolt-on acquisitions. This is partially offset by our assumption of fewer market-based opportunities. We expect lower year-over-year NGL segment adjusted EBITDA, driven by lower forecasted frac spreads, partially offset by higher C3 plus spec product sales in 2024. I would note that our C3 plus spec product sales volumes are approximately 90% hedged for the year in the mid $0.60 per gallon level.

We remain disciplined with our capital investments with approximately $375 million of growth capital and approximately $230 million of maintenance capital expected for the year, net to PAA. This includes capital for POP JV well connections and intra-basin improvement as well as an increase in our capital related to our previously announced Fort Sask debottleneck project. As illustrated on Slide 10 and in addition to a capital discipline, we remain committed to significant returns of capital and maintaining financial ability. For 2024, we expect to generate $1.65 billion of adjusted free cash flow excluding changes in assets and liabilities with approximately $1.15 billion to be allocated to common and preferred distributions inclusive of the respective increases resulting in $500 million of adjusted free cash flow after distributions available for value-creating opportunities, including potential bolt-on acquisitions or net debt reduction.

Regarding our senior note maturity profile, we have $750 million of notes maturing in November 2024, which we would expect to refinance all or a portion of during the year. With that, I'll turn the call back to Willie.

Willie Chiang: Thanks, Al. Ongoing geopolitical turmoil continues to drive market volatility along with potential impacts to energy and economic policy. Despite this environment, Plains is well positioned today and going forward to continue delivering value to our unitholders. As we show on Slide 11, we've made meaningful progress on our long-term goals and initiatives continue to position ourselves to be the partner, employer and the investment of choice. In summary, our balance sheet is much stronger with year-end 2023 leverage at 3.1x. We continue to demonstrate capital discipline and patience as we look at additional opportunities to grow the business organically and inorganically through accretive and synergistic bolt-on acquisitions.

Last but not least, we remain focused on increasing return of capital to our unitholders. We believe the world needs North American energy supply long-term and that our business will perform well in both the near-term and longer-term environment. I'll turn the call back over to Blake, who can lead us into Q&A.

Blake Fernandez: Thanks Willie. As we enter the Q&A session, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. For those with additional questions, please feel free to return to the queue. This will allow all participants an opportunity to ask questions in our available time this morning. The IR team will also be available to address any additional questions you may have. With that, Daniel, I'll turn the call over to you.

