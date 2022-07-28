Plains All American Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

HOUSTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP ) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, offering updates on the company’s efforts to continuously improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.



“Sustainability underpins our work of delivering energy that fuels innovation and improves quality of life for individuals and communities around the globe,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “Our 2021 Sustainability Report details our improvements in our safety and reliability, while outlining accomplishments including the establishment of our Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability (HSES) Board Committee and formation of our multi-disciplinary Emerging Energy team focused on optimizing and aligning our assets with emerging opportunities. We are committed to advancing our Sustainability effort and look forward to continued engagement with our stakeholders on ways to further advance these efforts.”

Other notable progress detailed in the report includes:

Continued efforts to reduce releases and our total recordable incident rate reflecting ~50% improvements over the past four years.

A decrease in our total Scope 1 and 2 emissions in each of the last four years.

Creation of a Code of Business Conduct for Contractors and Suppliers.

Publication of a Human Rights Policy.

Development of a company-wide waste management and minimization plan.

Active participation in standardizing industry ESG reporting.

Collaboration on industry guidelines for conservation programs on pipeline rights-of-way.

Enhancements to our employment practices through expanded workplace flexibility, additional leadership development programs and improvements to our performance management practices.

“We are pleased with the advancements we have made to date, but our journey is far from over,” said Chris Chandler, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Plains. “We believe in the long-term sustainability of our business and the important role Plains will continue to play in the future of energy. Key to this success will be an increasing focus on efficiency, conservation and further strengthening our ability to deliver critical energy resources while minimizing our impact.”

Plains’ Sustainability Report includes disclosure of performance data in alignment with the Energy Infrastructure Council’s (EIC) Midstream ESG Reporting Template and in consideration of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard for Oil and Gas – Midstream, as well as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

About Plains

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than six million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit plains.com.

Contacts:

Michael Gladstein

Director, Investor Relations

(866) 809-1291



Beth Lee

Sr. Manager, Sustainability & Communications

(866) 809-1290



