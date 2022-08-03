Plains All American Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA ) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP ) today reported second-quarter 2022 results and provided the following updates:



Second-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $203 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $792 million





Second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $615 million and increased guidance for full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA by $100 million to +/- $2.375 billion





Expect further deleveraging to achieve mid-point (4.0x) of targeted leverage range by year-end 2022 (previously expected year-end leverage of 4.25x)





Increased 2022 Asset Sales target to +/- $200 million (+$100 million)





Repurchased $49 million of common units during the quarter, bringing year-to-date repurchases to $74 million, and total repurchases since program inception to ~$300 million





Completed $42 million (net to our interest, excludes customary closing adjustments) Permian Basin bolt-on acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest of the Advantage JV pipeline



“We delivered better than expected second-quarter results and increased our full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by an additional $100 million to plus or minus $2.375 billion, which is $175 million above our initial February guidance, enabling us to achieve the mid-point of our leverage target by year-end 2022, well ahead of our original expectations,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “Our increased guidance is driven by higher volumes and higher commodity prices in both our Crude Oil and NGL segments. We are well positioned to capture growing production, advance multiple optimization opportunities, and generate significant Free Cash Flow over the next several years, giving Plains increased financial flexibility and the ability to enhance cash returned to unitholders.”

Plains All American Pipeline

Summary Financial Information (unaudited)

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, % Six Months Ended

June 30, % GAAP Results 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA $ 203 $ (220 ) ** $ 390 $ 202 93 % Diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ 0.22 $ (0.37 ) ** $ 0.41 $ 0.14 193 % Diluted weighted average common units outstanding 702 720 (3 )% 703 721 (2 )% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 792 $ 235 237 % $ 1,132 $ 1,026 10 % Distribution per common unit declared for the period $ 0.2175 $ 0.18 21 % $ 0.4350 $ 0.36 21 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, % Six Months Ended

June 30, % Non-GAAP Results (1) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ 260 $ 213 22 % $ 526 $ 445 18 % Diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.30 $ 0.23 30 % $ 0.60 $ 0.48 25 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 704 $ 579 22 % $ 1,394 $ 1,125 24 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA (2) $ 615 $ 575 7 % $ 1,228 $ 1,118 10 % Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent $ 0.57 $ 0.52 10 % $ 1.13 $ 1.03 10 % Free Cash Flow $ 688 $ 60 ** $ 888 $ 738 20 % Free Cash Flow after Distributions $ 473 $ (132 ) ** $ 509 $ 379 34 %

________________________

** Indicates that variance as a percentage is not meaningful.

(1) See the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the tables attached hereto for information regarding our Non-GAAP financial measures, including their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP, and certain selected items that PAA believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.

(2) Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC joint venture (the “Permian JV’) and Red River Pipeline LLC.





Summary of Selected Financial Data by Segment (unaudited)

(in millions)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) Crude Oil NGL Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 $ 494 $ 120 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 $ 553 $ 21 Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2021 period (11 )% 471 % Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2021 period further adjusted for impact of divested assets (3) (8 )% 471 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) Crude Oil NGL Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 $ 946 $ 281 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 $ 1,027 $ 90 Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2021 period (8 )% 212 % Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2021 period further adjusted for impact of divested assets (3) (3 )% 212 %

________________________

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2021, we modified our definition of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to exclude amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests. In connection with the Permian JV formation in October 2021, our Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) determined this modification resulted in amounts that were more meaningful to evaluate segment performance. Amounts for prior periods have been recast to reflect this modification.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2021, we effected changes in the primary financial information provided to our CODM (our Chief Executive Officer) for assessing performance and allocating resources to present two operating segments, Crude Oil and NGL. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2021, this information was organized into three operating segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics. The change in our segments is reflective of a change in how our CODM views our business and stems primarily from (i) a multi-year transition in the midstream energy industry driven by increased competition that has reduced the stand alone earnings opportunities of our supply and logistics activities such that those activities now primarily support our effort to increase the utilization of our Crude Oil and NGL assets and (ii) internal changes regarding the oversight and reporting of our assets and related results of operations. All segment data and related disclosures for earlier periods presented herein have been recast to reflect the new segment reporting structure.

(3) Estimated impact of divestitures completed during 2021, assuming an effective date of January 1, 2021. Divested assets primarily included natural gas storage facilities previously included in our Crude Oil segment.







Second-quarter 2022 Crude Oil Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% versus comparable 2021 results primarily due to (i) the sale of our natural gas storage facilities in August of 2021 and (ii) the monetization of contango hedges that benefited the 2021 period. These items were partially offset by increased earnings in the second quarter of 2022 from higher tariff volumes on our pipelines and higher loss allowance revenue.

Second-quarter 2022 NGL Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 471% versus comparable 2021 results primarily due to the favorable impact of higher realized fractionation spreads between the price of natural gas and the extracted NGL (“frac spreads”) and higher NGL sales prices, partially offset by lower NGL sales volumes.

Plains GP Holdings

PAGP owns an indirect non-economic controlling interest in PAA’s general partner and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA. As the control entity of PAA, PAGP consolidates PAA’s results into its financial statements, which is reflected in the condensed consolidating balance sheet and income statement tables attached hereto.

Conference Call

PAA and PAGP will hold a joint conference call at 4:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 to discuss the following items:

PAA’s second-quarter 2022 performance; Capitalization and liquidity; and Financial and operating guidance.



Conference Call Webcast Instructions

To access the internet webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ttt3v92.

Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed on our website (www.plains.com) under Investor Relations (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings). Following the live webcast, an audio replay in MP3 format will be available on our website within two hours after the end of the call and will be accessible for a period of 365 days. Slides will be posted prior to the call and a complete transcript will be posted after the call at the above referenced website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as “non-GAAP financial measures” in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future and to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. The primary additional measures used by management are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied distributable cash flow (“DCF”), Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects, of unconsolidated entities), gains and losses on asset sales and asset impairments, goodwill impairment losses and gains on and impairments of investments in unconsolidated entities, adjusted for certain selected items impacting comparability. Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA, Implied DCF and certain other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income, and Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions are reconciled to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP) for the historical periods presented in the tables attached to this release, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes. In addition, we encourage you to visit our website at www.plains.com (in particular the section under “Financial Information” entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” within the Investor Relations tab), which presents a reconciliation of our commonly used non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures. We do not reconcile non-GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to do so without unreasonable effort.

Performance Measures

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions. We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains and losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), gains and losses on derivatives that are either related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) or purchases of long-term inventory, and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our core operating results and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our core operating performance. These measures may be further adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in “Other current liabilities” in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. We also adjust for amounts billed by our equity method investees related to deficiencies under minimum volume commitments. All such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as “selected items impacting comparability.” Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects.

Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, divestitures, investment capital projects and numerous other factors. These types of variations may not be separately identified in this release, but will be discussed, as applicable, in management’s discussion and analysis of operating results in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Liquidity Measures

Management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, less Net Cash Used in Investing Activities, which primarily includes acquisition, investment and maintenance capital expenditures, investments in unconsolidated entities and the impact from the purchase and sale of linefill and base gas, net of proceeds from the sales of assets and further impacted by cash received from or paid to noncontrolling interests. Free Cash Flow is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Free Cash Flow after Distributions.





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 16,359 $ 9,930 $ 30,053 $ 18,313 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 15,324 9,277 28,109 16,669 Field operating costs 307 252 653 471 General and administrative expenses 78 72 160 139 Depreciation and amortization 242 196 473 374 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net (3 ) 369 (46 ) 370 Total costs and expenses 15,948 10,166 29,349 18,023 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 411 (236 ) 704 290 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 104 33 201 121 Interest expense, net (99 ) (107 ) (206 ) (213 ) Other income/(expense), net (118 ) 84 (155 ) 23 INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 298 (226 ) 544 221 Current income tax expense (30 ) (1 ) (48 ) (3 ) Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit (17 ) 11 (20 ) (11 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) 251 (216 ) 476 207 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (48 ) (4 ) (86 ) (5 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAA $ 203 $ (220 ) $ 390 $ 202 NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT: Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders — Basic and Diluted $ 153 $ (269 ) $ 290 $ 103 Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding 702 720 703 721 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ 0.22 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.41 $ 0.14





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in millions)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets (including Cash and cash equivalents of $267 and $449, respectively) $ 6,661 $ 6,137 Property and equipment, net 14,673 14,903 Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,773 3,805 Intangible assets, net 1,839 1,960 Linefill 931 907 Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net 365 393 Long-term inventory 378 253 Other long-term assets, net 266 251 Total assets $ 28,886 $ 28,609 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Current liabilities $ 6,874 $ 6,232 Senior notes, net 7,933 8,329 Other long-term debt, net 53 69 Long-term operating lease liabilities 316 339 Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits 991 830 Total liabilities 16,167 15,799 Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,931 9,972 Noncontrolling interests 2,788 2,838 Total partners’ capital 12,719 12,810 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 28,886 $ 28,609



DEBT CAPITALIZATION RATIOS

(in millions)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Short-term debt $ 630 $ 822 Long-term debt 7,986 8,398 Total debt $ 8,616 $ 9,220 Long-term debt $ 7,986 $ 8,398 Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,931 9,972 Total book capitalization excluding noncontrolling interests (“Total book capitalization”) $ 17,917 $ 18,370 Total book capitalization, including short-term debt $ 18,547 $ 19,192 Long-term debt-to-total book capitalization 45% 46% Total debt-to-total book capitalization, including short-term debt 46% 48%





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT (1)

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per Common Unit Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA $ 203 $ (220 ) $ 390 $ 202 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (37 ) (37 ) (74 ) (74 ) Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (12 ) (12 ) (25 ) (25 ) Other (1 ) — (1 ) — Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders $ 153 $ (269 ) $ 290 $ 103 Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding (2) (3) 702 720 703 721 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ 0.22 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.41 $ 0.14

________________________

(1) We calculate net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income/(loss). After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.

(2) The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income/(loss) per common unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 as the effect was antidilutive.

(3) Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the effect of equity-indexed compensation plan awards was antidilutive, or did not change the presentation of diluted weighted average common units outstanding or diluted net income/(loss) per common unit.





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (1)

(in millions, except per unit data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit Net income attributable to PAA $ 203 $ (220 ) $ 390 $ 202 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (2) 57 433 136 243 Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ 260 $ 213 $ 526 $ 445 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (37 ) (37 ) (74 ) (74 ) Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (12 ) (12 ) (25 ) (25 ) Other (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders $ 210 $ 163 $ 425 $ 345 Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding (3) (4) 702 720 703 721 Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 0.60 $ 0.48

________________________

(1) We calculate adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to the common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.

(2) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.

(3) The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per common unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 as the effect was antidilutive.

(4) Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the effect of equity-indexed compensation plan awards was antidilutive, or did not change the presentation of diluted weighted average common units outstanding or diluted adjusted net income per common unit.





Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ 0.22 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.41 $ 0.14 Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1) 0.08 0.60 0.19 0.34 Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.30 $ 0.23 $ 0.60 $ 0.48

________________________

(1) See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the “Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit” tables for additional information.





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

(in millions, except per unit and ratio data)

Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income/(Loss) $ 251 $ (216 ) $ 476 $ 207 Interest expense, net 99 107 206 213 Income tax expense 47 (10 ) 68 14 Depreciation and amortization 242 196 473 374 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net (3 ) 369 (46 ) 370 Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (1) 17 68 37 88 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 51 65 180 (141 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 704 $ 579 $ 1,394 $ 1,125 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (89 ) (4 ) (166 ) (7 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA $ 615 $ 575 $ 1,228 $ 1,118 Adjusted EBITDA $ 704 $ 579 $ 1,394 $ 1,125 Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3) (97 ) (101 ) (199 ) (202 ) Maintenance capital (43 ) (37 ) (70 ) (73 ) Investment capital of noncontrolling interests (4) (15 ) — (30 ) — Current income tax expense (30 ) (1 ) (48 ) (3 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities in excess of/(less than) adjusted equity earnings (5) 5 (5 ) (26 ) 1 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (6) (62 ) — (121 ) (6 ) Implied DCF $ 462 $ 435 $ 900 $ 842 Preferred unit distributions paid (6) (62 ) (62 ) (99 ) (99 ) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders $ 400 $ 373 $ 801 $ 743 Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding 702 720 703 721 Weighted Average Common Units and Common Unit Equivalents 773 791 774 792 Implied DCF per Common Unit (7) $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.14 $ 1.03 Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (8) $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.13 $ 1.03 Cash Distribution Paid per Common Unit $ 0.2175 $ 0.18 $ 0.3975 $ 0.36 Common Unit Cash Distributions (6) $ 153 $ 130 $ 280 $ 260 Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio 2.61x 2.87x 2.86x 2.86x Implied DCF Excess $ 247 $ 243 $ 521 $ 483

________________________

(1) Adjustment to exclude our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense (including write-downs related to cancelled projects) of unconsolidated entities.

(2) See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.

(3) Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.

(4) Investment capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests that reduce Implied DCF available to PAA common unitholders.

(5) Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects, and selected items impacting comparability of unconsolidated entities).

(6) Cash distributions paid during the period presented.

(7) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period.

(8) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid, divided by the weighted average common units and common unit equivalents outstanding for the period. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ 0.22 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.41 $ 0.14 Reconciling items per common unit (1) (2) 0.35 0.89 0.73 0.89 Implied DCF per common unit $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.14 $ 1.03 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ 0.22 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.41 $ 0.14 Reconciling items per common unit and common unit equivalent (1) (3) 0.35 0.89 0.72 0.89 Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 1.13 $ 1.03

________________________

(1) Represents adjustments to Net Income/(Loss) to calculate Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders. See the “Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for additional information.

(2) Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period of 702 million, 720 million, 703 million and 721 million, respectively.

(3) Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period, as well as weighted average Series A preferred units outstanding of 71 million for each of the periods presented.





Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions Reconciliation (1):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 792 $ 235 $ 1,132 $ 1,026 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash used in investing activities (42 ) (175 ) (123 ) (283 ) Cash contributions from noncontrolling interests — — — 1 Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (2) (62 ) — (121 ) (6 ) Free Cash Flow $ 688 $ 60 $ 888 $ 738 Cash distributions (3) (215 ) (192 ) (379 ) (359 ) Free Cash Flow after Distributions $ 473 $ (132 ) $ 509 $ 379

________________________

(1) Management uses the Non-GAAP financial liquidity measures Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes.

(2) Cash distributions paid during the period presented.

(3) Cash distributions paid to preferred and common unitholders during the period.





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

SELECTED ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Items Impacting Comparability: (1) Gains/(losses) from derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (2) $ (28 ) $ (86 ) $ (160 ) $ 44 Long-term inventory costing adjustments (3) 13 27 105 68 Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net (4) (10 ) (6 ) (15 ) 26 Equity-indexed compensation expense (5) (7 ) (4 ) (15 ) (9 ) Net gain/(loss) on foreign currency revaluation (6) (19 ) 7 (10 ) 15 Line 901 incident (7) — — (85 ) — Significant transaction-related expenses (8) — (3 ) — (3 ) Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA $ (51 ) $ (65 ) $ (180 ) $ 141 Gains from derivative activities 4 — 4 — Gains/(losses) on asset sales and asset impairments, net 3 (369 ) 46 (370 ) Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability (13 ) 1 (6 ) (14 ) Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ (57 ) $ (433 ) $ (136 ) $ (243 )

________________________

(1) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. See the “Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” and “Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit” table for additional details on how these selected items impacting comparability affect such measures.

(2) We use derivative instruments for risk management purposes and our related processes include specific identification of hedging instruments to an underlying hedged transaction. Although we identify an underlying transaction for each derivative instrument we enter into, there may not be an accounting hedge relationship between the instrument and the underlying transaction. In the course of evaluating our results of operations, we identify differences in the timing of earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions and exclude the related gains and losses in determining adjusted results such that the earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions impact adjusted results in the same period. In addition, we exclude gains and losses on derivatives that are related to (i) investing activities, such as the purchase of linefill, and (ii) purchases of long-term inventory. We also exclude the impact of corresponding inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable.

(3) We carry crude oil and NGL inventory that is comprised of minimum working inventory requirements in third-party assets and other working inventory that is needed for our commercial operations. We consider this inventory necessary to conduct our operations and we intend to carry this inventory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we classify this inventory as long-term on our balance sheet and do not hedge the inventory with derivative instruments (similar to linefill in our own assets). We treat the impact of changes in the average cost of the long-term inventory (that result from fluctuations in market prices) and write-downs of such inventory that result from price declines as a selected item impacting comparability.

(4) We, and certain of our equity method investments, have certain agreements that require counterparties to deliver, transport or throughput a minimum volume over an agreed upon period. Substantially all of such agreements were entered into with counterparties to economically support the return on capital expenditure necessary to construct the related asset. Some of these agreements include make-up rights if the minimum volume is not met. We, or our equity method investees, record a receivable from the counterparty in the period that services are provided or when the transaction occurs, including amounts for deficiency obligations from counterparties associated with minimum volume commitments. If a counterparty has a make-up right associated with a deficiency, we, or our equity method investees, defer the revenue attributable to the counterparty’s make-up right and subsequently recognize the revenue at the earlier of when the deficiency volume is delivered or shipped, when the make-up right expires or when it is determined that the counterparty’s ability to utilize the make-up right is remote. We include the impact of amounts billed to counterparties for their deficiency obligation, net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue or equity earnings, as a selected item impacting comparability. We believe the inclusion of the contractually committed revenues associated with that period is meaningful to investors as the related asset has been constructed, is standing ready to provide the committed service and the fixed operating costs are included in the current period results.

(5) Our total equity-indexed compensation expense includes expense associated with awards that will be settled in units and awards that will be settled in cash. The awards that will be settled in units are included in our diluted net income per unit calculation when the applicable performance criteria have been met. We consider the compensation expense associated with these awards as a selected item impacting comparability as the dilutive impact of the outstanding awards is included in our diluted net income per unit calculation, as applicable. The portion of compensation expense associated with awards that will be settled in cash is not considered a selected item impacting comparability.

(6) During the periods presented, there were fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, resulting in the realization of foreign exchange gains and losses on the settlement of foreign currency transactions as well as the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency. These gains and losses are not integral to our core operating performance and were thus classified as a selected item impacting comparability.

(7) Includes costs recognized during the period related to the Line 901 incident that occurred in May 2015, net of amounts we believe are probable of recovery from insurance.

(8) Includes expenses associated with the Permian Basin joint venture transaction announced in July 2021.





PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY SEGMENT

(in millions)