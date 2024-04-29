‘I plan to act like I don’t have it.’ Truck driver wins big on KY Lottery scratch-off

A truck driver passing through the Bluegrass State recently took home a hefty prize, thanks to a win on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Tommy Hinton, of Mississippi, told lottery officials he regularly drives through Kentucky and recently purchased tickets while on a stop at the Pilot Travel Center in Madisonville.

“I bought three of the tickets,” Hinton said of his choice game, 100X The Cash, “and I decided to scratch them while still at the store.”

According to the Kentucky Lottery, which shared news of Hinton’s win last week, the tickets cost $10. The 100X The Cash game challenges players to match their ticket’s numbers to a winning number for a corresponding prize. Players can also match bonus numbers to the winning numbers.

This 100X The Cash Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket proved to be a big winner this month for a Mississippi truck driver who purchased it in Madisonville, Ky. Kentucky Lottery

“One of the winning numbers was three and I saw I had the number three,” he told lottery officials, according to an April 22 release. “I scratched it and I saw the amount.”

The amount was the game’s top prize — $225,000.

Prizes on 100X The Cash begin at $10, and a majority of winnings are between $10 and $25. The odds of any win on the game are 1 in 3.25.

“I was speechless. I kept thinking, ‘Oh no. No way. No way,’” Hinton said.

He was shocked upon confirming his ticket.

“The clerk asked me if I was okay and if I needed an ambulance,” Hinton said. “I said, ‘no’ and then showed her the amount on the machine. Her eyes popped out and were big as saucers.”

Hinton couldn’t wait to share his big news with family. From Kentucky Lottery, he received a check for $162,000 after taxes.

He told officials he plans to pay bills, renovate his home and donate to his church using the winnings.

“I plan to act like I don’t have it,” he told officials. “I’m blessed.”

The Pilot on Free Henry Ford Road in Hopkins County will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the ticket.

Hinton isn’t the only big winner Kentucky Lottery has had recently on scratch-off tickets. A Hopkinsville woman won $50,000 in March on a Kentucky Millionaire scratch-off.

