Plan to boost nuclear power production to hit net zero merely a ‘wish list’, MPs warn

Greg Clark chairs the science, innovation and technology committee that criticised the Government’s lack of a coherent nuclear plan - Lorne Campbell /Guzelian

The plan for a nuclear power “renaissance” in Britain lacks detail and reads more like a “wish list”, MPs have warned.

Under the energy security strategy, the Government has vowed to increase the country’s nuclear capacity to 24 gigawatts by 2050 – up from about six gigawatts today.

But MPs on the science, innovation and technology committee said ministers had so far failed to set out details of how they will achieve that goal.

Their 118-page report, published on Monday, backed nuclear power as a way to help meet the UK’s target to reach “net zero” carbon emissions but warned that efforts so far lacked the “comprehensive, detailed and specific strategy that we believe is required if the Government’s aspirations are to be delivered”.

Greg Clark, the committee’s chairman and former business secretary, said: “The Government is right to identify nuclear power as an important contributor to meeting our future electricity needs. It has stretching ambitions to achieve 24GW of nuclear power by 2050.

“This would be almost double the highest level of nuclear generation that the UK has ever attained.

“The only way to achieve this is to translate these very high-level aspirations into a comprehensive, concrete and detailed nuclear strategic plan which is developed jointly with the nuclear industry, which enjoys long-term cross-party political commitment and which therefore offers dependability for private and public investment decisions.”

MPs also questioned the purpose of Great British Nuclear (GBN), an arm’s-length body which was launched earlier this month.

Ministers have said GBN will lead efforts to find and make ready sites that can house future nuclear power stations, including proposed small modular reactors (SMRs).

But MPs said it was not clear at the moment what its precise remit or budget would be, beyond running a competition for SMR projects.

In their report, they added: “There is still ambiguity over what GBN’s exact remit will be in the future.

“We recommend that the Government should set out a more comprehensive statement of GBN’s remit, operational model and budget, and its intended role with respect to ministers and government departments.”

Hinkley Point C has run over budget by billions of pounds - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

They also warned that large nuclear projects such as under-construction Hinkley Point C and the proposed Sizewell C should not be approved in future without “robust estimates of value for money, including the financial value of the construction risk being assumed by taxpayers or billpayers”.

Campaigners with the Stop Sizewell C group criticised the report, saying it “ignored legitimate concerns about whether nuclear can deliver reliable, affordable electricity”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “We have already made clear we will publish a nuclear roadmap and consult on alternative routes to market by the end of the year.

“Nuclear has a vital role to play in reaching net zero and boosting energy security – just last week we launched Great British Nuclear which will help generate billions for the UK economy and support thousands of jobs.”

