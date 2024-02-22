Plan to boost rural mobile coverage falling short

Rural Mobile

A £1bn plan to tackle rural mobile coverage blackspots is falling behind schedule as costs soar, the official spending watchdog has warned.

The Government’s Shared Rural Network programme is at risk of missing its target of 4G signal availability across 95pc of the UK landmass by the end of next year, the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

It found the coronavirus pandemic, local planning challenges for mobile masts and soaring costs on the back of high inflation had all compounded the delays to the project, which is half funded by taxpayers and half by mobile operators.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “It is unclear whether the Shared Rural Network programme will achieve its coverage target on time; costs are higher than anticipated; and government has not clearly articulated the benefits of aspects of the programme, including increased connectivity in sparsely populated areas.”

At the start of the project in March 2020, 91.4pc of UK landmass had access to 4G. By autumn the figure had climbed to only 92.7pc, threatening what was a key 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge.

Despite the warning, Michelle Donelan, the Technology Secretary, said: “It remains an absolute priority to reach those targets by the end of 2025 and we have a plan to be able to achieve that.

“We are committed to those targets and any conversations that we need to have with industry will indeed take place.”

Ms Donelan has sought to highlight better progress on rural fixed-line broadband, another manifesto commitment - Anadolu

The NAO warned that the Government does not know how far over-budget the upgrade is running, although extra costs will be borne by mobile operators.

Industry sources have complained about planning restrictions on new masts necessary to boost coverage. Late last year, three major mobile networks wrote to the body in charge of the rollout admitting they were behind schedule. Only BT has announced it has completed its share of the network upgrade.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesman said it was committed to delivering the Shared Rural Network as soon as possible. Three declined to comment.

A government spokesman said NAO’s concerns of a delay were “premature” and its plans were “on track” for the ultimate 2025 deadline.

Ms Donelan sought to highlight better progress on rural fixed-line broadband, another manifesto commitment. A total of 1 million homes had been connected to ultra fast broadband via government-funded programmes.

She said: “This government has been relentless in its focus on connectivity. This is important on an individual basis, for the local community, and it is really important for the economy.

“This is a fantastic success story. It was this political party that believed we should do it this way – that we should not be finding all of the rollout via the state but prioritising taxpayers money on hard to reach areas.”

Currently, around 81pc of UK homes can connect to broadband network speeds of at least one gigabit per second.

The Government added it had signed a further £77m worth of Project Gigabit contracts on Wednesday to connect 32,400 homes in rural parts of Gloucestershire and Yorkshire.

Officials also announced plans for £70m to be invested to research future telecoms technologies, such as 6G connectivity, and confirmed it would expand trials using Elon Musk’s Starlink and UK rival OneWeb for broadband, adding five new trial sites.

