Plan Commission approves land for Spanish company

Jan. 24—ANDERSON — The Anderson Plan Commission has approved a primary plat of 39 acres for the construction of a $130 million manufacturing plant.

The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved the replat request of four property owners in the 5600 to 6400 block of Park Road.

The property was converted into four lots on the 120-acre parcel.

The Spain-based company SAICA plans to construct a 350,000-square-foot facility for the manufacturing and distribution of corrugated cardboard and will initially employ 60 people with total future employment expected to reach 120 workers.

The property is a part of a larger rezoning of 252 acres last year.

"This is a great company," Rob Sparks with the Corporation for Economic Development, said. "This is a global company. They made a high level packaging material which is better for the economy and the environment.

"We've been working on site for the necessary easements," he said.

SAICA hopes to start construction in May and the plant will take 16 months to complete.

Sparks said Blue Grass Farms will continue to have trees planted on a portion of the property for several years.

Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the company needed access to the CSX rail line for the construction of a rail spur to the proposed plant.

He said the company will pay between $39 and $41.50 per hour.

Winkler said SAICA, a 70-year-old family-owned business, wants to start construction as soon as possible.

He said all utilities are available to the site and the city is making plans to improve Park Road between 53rd and 67th streets in the future for the expected rise in truck traffic.

Winkler said the company has a similar production facility in Hamilton, Ohio.

The intention is to take the project to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission on Feb. 6 and for approval by the Anderson City Council on Feb. 8.

