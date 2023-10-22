Plan to fix countryside mobile ‘not spots’ faces two-year delay

A Government promise to improve mobile coverage in rural areas has been dealt a major setback after network operators warned they will not meet a key deadline.

Vodafone, Three and Virgin Media O2 have asked the Government for a delay of up to two years to complete the first stage of the Shared Rural Network (SRN).

The SRN was one of former prime minister’s Boris Johnson’s key pledges during the 2019 election campaign, with Mr Johnson promising to reach an agreement on tackling the so-called “not spots” that plague rural communities within 100 days of taking office.

Under the first phase of the £1bn plan, mobile networks have until June 2024 to expand their 4G coverage to reach 88pc of the UK’s landmass.

However, the companies have written to the Government asking for the deadline to be extended as they struggle to build new masts in time.

The delay will fuel fears that the Government will fail to meet its target of delivering 4G coverage to the entire country by early 2027, though mobile firms have insisted the final deadline is not at risk.

A failure to meet the initial deadline in an election year will also leave the Conservative Party open to the charge of letting down countryside voters.

Mark Tufnell, president of the Country Land and Business Association, said: “Viewed as a necessity in urban areas, the Government sees mobile connectivity in the countryside as a luxury, and it’s preventing many rural businesses from even operating in the 21st century.

“This delay will lead to missed opportunities, increased costs, supply chain disruptions, and stunted innovation across the rural economy – undermining the livelihoods of those living within it.

“Unless the Government urgently acts to minimise delays, rural communities will continue to suffer and their potential remain unrealised.”

Sources accused Vodafone and Three in particular of being “miles behind” in the SRN project. However, Virgin Media O2 may also miss the deadline by several months.

BT-owned EE, which has more mobile masts than its rivals, is contributing to phase one separately, largely by upgrading existing sites.

Any delays to the SRN risk leaving millions of households and businesses with patchy mobile connections and will undermine the Government’s levelling-up ambitions.

Industry insiders said the extension request was unlikely to be well-received in Whitehall, particularly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of the HS2 rail project.

Failure to complete another public infrastructure project in time would be a further blow to the Government in the run-up to next year’s general election.

Mobile bosses have blamed the delays on the pandemic, as well as difficulties in securing planning permission to build new masts. Sources said it had taken as long as 500 days to receive planning approvals for some sites.

However, one executive also questioned whether Vodafone and Three have neglected the project as they prepare for a £15bn merger that will create the UK’s largest mobile network.

The two companies have argued that they individually lack the financial firepower to upgrade their 5G networks and have pledged to invest £11bn as a combined company.

Delays to the SRN have sparked scrutiny over the operators’ ability to meet investment pledges.

During a Business and Trade Committee hearing with Vodafone and Three bosses last week, Tory MP Mark Pawsey said: “You’re making promises to us about the investment that will take place if this merger goes ahead. How do we know that you’re going to deliver that if you haven’t yet completed the commitment that you made on the Shared Rural Network?”

Vodafone and Three denied they had neglected the SRN and insisted the merger had no impact on their day-to-day operations.

Phase one of the project is focused on “partial not spot” areas where at least one operator provides coverage but not all of them. Phase two, which will be funded by the Government, targets “total not spot” areas, where no operators currently provide 4G services.

The deadline for phase two is early 2027, though it is expected coverage will be delivered to 95pc of the UK by the end of 2025.

The National Audit Office, which monitors public spending, is currently carrying out a review of the SRN and is expected to publish its findings early next year.

A Three spokesman said: “We are on track to deliver the overall January 2027 target for 4G geographic coverage under the SRN programme having already built 100 sites and secured planning on 80pc of the new sites that we have committed to.

“However, we have recently written to the government asking for an extension to the June 2024 interim target which was agreed immediately prior to the Covid lockdowns and has been impacted by delays associated with the pandemic.”

A Vodafone spokesman said: “We remain committed to delivering on all elements of the SRN programme and have successfully introduced 4G to rural locations across the UK as part of the wider project which is due for delivery by January 2027.”

A spokesman for Virgin Media O2 said: “We’re continuing to invest and deliver these upgrades at pace and we expect to either meet or come very close to meeting our own individual target. We are in regular discussions with government and industry, and remain committed to delivering the full benefits of the SRN as soon as possible.”

A government spokesman said: “All four Mobile Network Operators have been set clear coverage targets as part of their licence obligations, which they are on track to meet and are managed by Ofcom.

“We are in regular communication with them regarding their progress, which the regulator will assess in 2024.”

