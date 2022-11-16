U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

My Plan Keeper Safeguards Clients' Financial Futures Through Wise Decision-Making

My Plan Keeper LLC
·4 min read

PEMBROKE PINES, FL/ ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / This year has been incredibly tough for the global financial markets. Stability is at an all-time low, and many once-stable assets and investments are seeing a sudden dip in value. As of November 9, the S&P 500 is down by 21.43%, and the bond market, considered to be one of the safest markets, has seen the iShares Core U.S Aggregate Bond ETF down by 15.79% in Year to Date returns. What was once a secure future for many investors and retirees is looking to be quite an uphill battle.

My Plan Keeper LLC, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
My Plan Keeper LLC, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

No amount of preparation could have foreseen these outcomes, but proper financial guidance would have managed to curb the adverse effects. As a former financial advisor, Carla Garcia felt the need for more financial education peddled to the older and younger generations alike. Thus, seeing the massive gap in the industry, she established My Plan Keeper.

My Plan Keeper aims to be the next feel-good company, guiding clients to solutions that will allow them to protect their financial plans, help them feel at ease, and bring them clarity. In a world where inflation, market volatility, long-term care cost, sequence of return risk, and taxes have ravaged the average American citizen, My Plan Keeper steps up to the plate to guide those who have lost their way.

Carla Garcia is the founder, owner, and Head Keeper at My Plan Keeper. Since the inception of her financial career over two decades ago, she has built a pristine reputation as a prominent fiduciary. Treating all her clients with the same level of quality and care no matter who they may be, she has earned the moniker "Keeper" across all her professional interactions. This time around, she carries her legacy of success over to her company, My Plan Keeper, which promises to emulate her distinguished brand of service. Carla is also developing a one-of-a-kind tool that will further help retirees and pre-retirees plan for the future.

Equipped with safe money practices and fool-proof financial management strategies, My Plan Keeper educates its clients to make wise decisions, identify foolish ones, and help them secure their finances for the future. The financial problems of today could very well be the financial problems of tomorrow. However, the solutions that once worked before aren't going to work moving forward. "Wise people seek education, seek to listen to experts and learn from others. Fools act like they already know and don't need help, or simply stay close-minded to new ideas and just don't want to learn or take advice," Carla said.

One of the basic fundamentals preventing huge losses in investing is asset allocation. According to a BlackRock study, the last time both equities and bonds were seen with more than ten digits in annual return was back in 1969, both down perhaps on an MTD or a quarter. However, based on the losses, YTD seems to have shaken the fundamentals. Technically when many people have their retirement portfolios at 40% to 60% and both are down equally, where does that leave many? These pressing problems we face today have become a generational issue, affecting the young and old with no remorse. My Plan Keeper hopes to reach across the generational gap and educate everyone from all walks of life.

"My Plan Keeper is for the people that want to be part of a different approach, who seek to learn and apply strategies to protect them from what previous generations were not able to secure," explained Carla Garcia. "When a person turns 65, there are so many decisions to make, and most people don't address their concerns with their advisor because they don't assimilate them with risk protection," she added. In reality, My Plan Keeper also wants to impact the planning part of the process, knowing how scary it can be for many to plan for retirement.

My Plan Keeper fills a gap in the industry by becoming a reliable source of objective information, doing its duties with passion and determination and positively impacting the health of retirees in its own way through financial guidance. Additionally, the company is also looking forward to releasing a tool in 2023 that will help clients prevent many financial mistakes.

Company Name: My Plan Keeper LLC
Email: info@myplankeeper.com
Phone: 305-978-0095
Website: https://myplankeeper.com

SOURCE: My Plan Keeper LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726325/My-Plan-Keeper-Safeguards-Clients-Financial-Futures-Through-Wise-Decision-Making

