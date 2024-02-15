Plan for subdivision near River Ridge Elementary returns for Columbia County approval

The most recent development plan for property on Mullikin Road proposes 50 residential lots on nearly 61 acres. Mullikin runs vertically on the right side of the pictured map.

Columbia County planners have recommended to approve the most recent of a series of revisions to construct a new subdivision near an elementary school.

The landowners' plans for the property have changed slightly as it's come under review for approval several times for almost four years.

The current request is to build 50 untis on 60.77 acres of land to comprise the Timber Creek subdivision on Mullikin Road.

The acreage is bordered by the Sumter Landing and Eagle Landing subdivisions, and sits across Mullikin Road from Hunters Cove and Hamilton Village. Zoning in those subdivisions and adjacent private lots are a mix of R-1, R-2 and R-3.

River Ridge Elementary School sits on the same side of Mullikin as Timber Creek, separated by Eagle Landing.

In 2020, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted against rezoning 33 acres of property on Mullikin Road to R-2, which would have allowed plans to advance to develop a 51-house neighborhood.

At the time, several neighboring property owners addressed the county commission with concerns over increased traffic and the possible effect on wetlands and wildlife.

In 2022, the developers returned to the county with a revised plan to build the same number of houses but on more land and under the property's current R-1 zoning. That plan called for 48 lots for single-family homes on about 57 acres.

In 2023, the developers submitted another tweaked plan proposing an increase to 53 lots on a little more than 62 acres. Landowners Adam and Lisa Kotter had earlier reached an agreement to purchase five adjacent parcels of property that were known as the River Pines development. Buying the parcels allowed developers space for a few more lots.

The Columbia County Planning Commission is scheduled to examine the proposal Feb. 15.

