Planbox Named the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Innovation Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Innovation Management vendors.

Planbox , with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Planbox as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Innovation Management, 2023 .

Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Amandeep Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Planbox distinguishes itself in the innovation management platforms market with its patented AI-powered self-driving innovation technology, which automatically discovers actionable insights and facilitates idea generation by tapping into relevant information from all accessible internal and external private and public data sources. Additionally, the platform provides an Innovation Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the implementation of ISO 56001, a self- service system to manage the entirety of the innovation program, as well as a real-time collaborative canvas that streamlines the business case development process by enabling teams to vet concepts through a templated and consultative approach." Amandeep further adds, "The company with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and a product suite with high scalability is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals and has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, thus being positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Innovation Management, 2023 study."

Story continues

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the leader in our industry. Companies increasingly look to strengthen their business in the face of high-impact challenges brought on by unavoidable global events, and this recognition is a reflection of the game-changing value our customers derive from leveraging a robust platform that serves a diverse portfolio of use cases across multiple sectors, at every stage of the innovation management process, in both good times and bad times," said Ludwig Melik, CEO of Planbox.

According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Innovation Management (IM) is the process of introducing newer entities to an organizational framework - be it a product, service, concept, or event, which includes activities such as idea conceptualization and generating, evaluating, prioritizing, and implementing them as well as putting them into workable practice and functional modules. The software helps organizations to work on newer ideas, promoting an innovative mindset, positive disruption, and repeatable processes in the existing business setup to drive the organizational business functions. Innovation Management manages innovative ideas that can improve productivity, create new revenue streams, increase employee loyalty, and save costs."

In the present and future scenario, substantial and consistent growth is expected from Innovation Management solutions vendors, as more and more industry verticals are opting for innovation in their organizations because of rapid digitization. Innovation management vendors are focusing on cloud collaboration that will propel an important aspect of organizations' innovation initiatives and get the best out of ideas generated. Additionally, innovation management vendors are focusing on building an ecosystem to connect with clients, partners, startups, governments, and other entities for supporting information for new challenges, ideas, and concepts.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Planbox visit here

Complimentary Download – SPARK Matrix: Innovation Management, 2022: Link

About Planbox

Innovation is at the heart of becoming Future-Fit. Our end-to-end agile innovation management platform and services empower medium and large-sized organizations to become more adaptive, creative, and resilient. Planbox helps you turn creative ideas into winning projects and integrate everyday tools to collaborate smarter with your community of employees, customers, partners, startups, governments, academia, and expert solvers. Planbox has offices in Canada, UK, and USA, with customers around the world in over 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.planbox.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Planbox

Lucas Potasso-Justino

lucas.potasso@planbox.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

+91 9096837104

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planbox-named-the-leader-in-the-2023-spark-matrix-for-innovation-management-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301736892.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions