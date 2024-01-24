Plane carrying Rio Tinto workers to diamond mine crashes in Canada, resulting in fatalities

A small plane carrying Rio Tinto workers to the company’s Diavik diamond mine in Canada’s remote Northwest Territories has crashed shortly after takeoff, resulting in a number of fatalities.

The aircraft – identified by Canada’s Transportation Safety Board as a BAE Jetstream – was found near the Slave River after leaving Fort Smith on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters.

"I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said in a statement. "As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today."

Rio Tinto said the crash resulted in "fatalities" and Stausholm added that the company is working closely with authorities in the investigation.

An aerial view of the Diavik diamond mine in Canada.

The plane that crashed was registered to Northwestern Air Lease, which lists on its website two types of BAE Jetstream aircraft that can carry up to 19 passengers, Reuters reports.

"The impact of this incident is felt across the territory," R.J. Simpson, the premier of the Northwest Territories, said in a statement. "The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbors, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten."

The chief coroner of the territories said officials would not be providing further information about the crash until next of kin are notified, according to Reuters.

Diamonds are collected in buckets at the end stage of processing at the Diavik diamond mine facility in May 2016.

On its website, Rio Tinto says about 125 miles south of the Arctic Circle, "at the bottom of Lac de Gras in Canada's Northwest Territories, sit some of the world’s most beautiful and sought-after diamonds.

"The Diavik Diamond Mine, which we own and manage, comprises four diamond-bearing pipes that we mine using a combination of open pit and underground mining," it says. "Our diamonds from Diavik are stunning white gems, produced to the highest possible standards of safety and integrity."

An open pit at the Diavik diamond mine, which the plane was heading to at the time of the crash Tuesday.

The crash happened a day after a helicopter crash in British Columbia left 3 dead.





