Plane Parts Maker Loar’s Shares Jump 74% in Red-Hot Debut

Bailey Lipschultz and Amy Or
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) — Loar Holdings Inc. shares climbed 74% in its trading debut after the firm raised $308 million in an initial public offering that priced above a marketed range.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense parts rallied to $48.80 on Thursday. The company, which makes components such as brakes and water purification systems for planes, sold 11 million shares Wednesday for $28 each after marketing them for $24 to $26.

The trading gives Loar a market value of roughly $4.3 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Loar joins a busy day for US debuts, after three companies raised some $1.4 billion in first-time share sales on Wednesday night, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Loar had a net loss of $4.6 million on revenue of $317 million in 2023, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million on sales of $239 million a year earlier, according to its filings.

The company’s investors include Abrams Capital Management LP, GPV Loar LLC and Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP as well as affiliates of the firms which hold nearly two-thirds of the company. A group including Abrams Capital, GPV Loar and chief executive officer Dirkson Charles and executive co-chairman Brett Milgrim are set to continue to hold the majority of shareholder voting power.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley led the offering, the filings show. The shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LOAR.

(Updates share movement throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart ex-chairman Rob Walton to retire from board

    After joining the company in 1969, Walton held several roles, including senior vice president, corporate secretary, general counsel and vice chairman. "His leadership has been critical as we've grown our business over so many years," Greg Penner, the current Chairman of Walmart's board said in a regulatory filing announcing Walton's retirement. The Walton family is the richest family in America, according to Forbes, thanks to their stake in the retailer, the world's largest by sales.

  • Snap Surges After Sales Projection Tops Estimates On Ad Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. gained in extended trading after projecting that revenue in the current quarter will jump as much as 18%, beating analysts’ estimates and offering a sign that the overhaul to its advertising business has taken hold with marketers.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBig Tech

  • Capital One Profit Misses Estimates as Loan Write-Offs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. posted a first-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates as soured credit-card loans increased.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManNet

  • Cigna to offer Humira rivals with $0 copay at specialty pharmacy

    Cigna plans to make close copies of AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis drug Humira available with no out-of-pocket payment to eligible patients in the U.S. using its specialty pharmacy beginning in June, the health insurer said on Thursday. Cigna said it will stock high- and low-concentration biosimilar versions of Humira from drugmakers including Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva and Alvotech at its Accredo pharmacy.

  • US Fund Managers With ESG Mandates Have Worst-Ever Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- US fund managers suffered their worst-ever quarter for ESG-focused products as the pace of client redemptions intensified.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManClient withdra

  • Biden Keeps Doling Out Billions to Chipmakers. Here’s What Really Matters.

    Despite nearly $28 billion in subsidies flowing to chip companies, AI remains the industry’s kingmaker.

  • Today’s Rubrik, Loar Debuts Mark a Rare Double for the NYSE

    In another sign the IPO market is warming, on Thursday multiple companies debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. + Earlier today cybersecurity software company Rubrik and aerospace parts manufacturer Loar both opened for trading on the NYSE. + It’s only the fifth time that’s happened since 2021, according to NYSE data.

  • ING’s DealWise shows the potential for ‘beyond banking’ features in generating growth

    Benjamin Hatton examines the early success of ING’s DealWise in Germany, Romania and Belgium and its prospects for roll out in other international markets

  • Evercore (EVR) Stock Dips 4.9% as Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Evercore's (EVR) first-quarter earnings reflect an improvement in revenues, as well as a decline in provisions. However, elevated expenses pose near-term concerns.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Has His Sights on Only 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock, and It's Not Nvidia

    You'll only find seven different stocks in this billionaire's portfolio, and only one of them is a "big tech" company.