Planemaker Embraer CEO says supply chain has been improving

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS (Reuters) -The chief executive of Brazil's Embraer said on Friday that supply chain issues impacting planemakers have been improving but some challenges remain.

Francisco Gomes Neto told reporters at an event in Sao Jose dos Campos, where the company is based at, that Embraer is in a "very good place" right now after overcoming some difficult years.

Last month, Neto said the company's estimate for 2024 aircraft deliveries would be higher if not for supply chain bottlenecks frustrating planemakers.

Embraer intends to invest some 2 billion reais ($390.9 million) in the country this year and hire over 900 people, Neto said at Friday's event alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Embraer said in a statement after the event that the investment plan includes the development of technologies to be used in the "flying car" which has been in production by its subsidiary Eve.

Embraer added it intends to invest further in its service and defense segments, as well as in projects aimed to increase efficiency and industrial activity.

The world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing and Airbus, Embraer currently estimates deliveries of executive jets between 125 and 135 this year, compared with 115 in 2023.

Deliveries from its commercial aviation segment are expected to be between 72 and 80 planes, up from 64 aircraft it delivered last year.

($1 = 5.1161 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)