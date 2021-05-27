Planet 13 Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results
Q1 2021 Revenue of $23.8 million
Planet 13 accounted for 8.6% of all Nevada cannabis dispensary revenue in Q1
Q1 2021 EBITDA of $5.2 million
All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
"After a slower January and February, due to COVID-19 related restrictions in place in Nevada, we had an absolutely outstanding March, April, and now May. It is clear that Vegas is back, and with hotels and casinos across the strip reporting being fully booked for the foreseeable future we think it's just getting started," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "After a year of fighting against the largest possible macro storm, it feels great to have the wind at our backs and to see all the improvements we put in place start to pay off."
"Tourism is back, and the SuperStore is performing well. The Medizin store is proving that our blend of entertainment, customer service, and product selection work in smaller footprint retail stores. Our wholesale is growing at a solid pace. Across our Nevada operations, we are experiencing a successful return to growth," commented Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "In California, we are on track and on budget for our Orange County SuperStore - P13 OC. We've taken everything we've learned running the Las Vegas SuperStore and put it into this Store. We are set to open in July, and we look forward to bringing the Planet 13 experience to California and introducing it to millions of first time visitors."
Financial Highlights - Q1 - 2021
Operating Results
All comparisons below are to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted
Revenues were $23.8 million as compared to $16.8 million, an increase of 41.8%
Gross profit before biological adjustments was $12.8 million or 53.8% as compared to $9.0 million or 53.9%
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $8.4 million as compared to $7.0 million, an increase of 21.0%
Net income before taxes of $3.0 million as compared to a net income of $0.3 million
Net income of $0.4 million as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million
Balance Sheet
All comparisons below are to December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted
Cash of $141.1 million as compared to $79.0 million
Total assets of $218.4 million as compared to $150.0 million
Total liabilities of $35.0 million as compared to $29.3 million
Q1 Highlights and Recent Developments
For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (the "MD&A").
On February 2, 2021, Planet 13 announced closing of CDN$69 million bought deal, upsized from CDN$50 million.
On February 3, 2021, Planet 13 announced the start of construction on the Orange County SuperStore.
On March 15, 2021 Planet 13 announced a partnership with Curaleaf Select to open shop-in-shop.
On April 19, 2021 Planet 13 announced the grant of restricted stock units.
On April 22, 2021 Planet 13 announced record sales on "420."
On May 10, 2021 Planet 13 announced the conversion of all Class A restricted shares to common shares.
Results of Operations (Summary)
The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month periods ending March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's annual financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.
Adjusted EBITDA
NV Cannabis Ops
Consolidated
Consolidated
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Mar-31-2021
Mar-31-2021
Mar-31-2020
EBITDA
Profit (loss) before taxes
4,356,088
3,047,835
304,497
Add back:
Biological asset adjustments
(366,746
)
(366,746
)
(234,419
)
Non-cash share based payments
-
203,973
810,823
Depreciation and amortization
1,083,122
1,083,122
987,008
Depreciation included in COGS
517,177
517,177
157,026
ROU Interest included in COGS
325,718
325,718
35,524
Interest and non-operating expense (income)
407,966
407,966
329,291
EBITDA
6,323,325
5,219,045
2,389,750
Margin
26.6
%
21.9
%
14.2
%
Expressed in USD$
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Percentage
Mar-31-2021
Mar-31-2020
Change
Revenue
Revenues, net of discounts
23,816,208
16,793,002
41.8
%
Cost of Goods Sold
(11,006,530
)
(7,746,922
)
42.1
%
Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment
12,809,678
9,046,080
41.6
%
Gross Profit Margin %
53.8
%
53.9
%
Realized fair value amounts included in COGS
(288,476
)
(193,196
)
49.3
%
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
655,222
427,615
53.2
%
Gross profit
13,176,424
9,280,499
42.0
%
Gross Profit Margin %
55.3
%
55.3
%
Expenses
General and Administrative
7,773,579
5,522,514
40.8
%
Sales and Marketing
659,949
1,446,608
(54.4
%)
Depreciation and Amortization
1,083,122
987,008
9.7
%
Share based payments
203,973
810,823
(74.8
%)
Total Expenses
9,720,623
8,766,953
10.9
%
Income (Loss) From Operations
3,455,801
513,546
572.9
%
Other (Income) Expense:
Interest Expense, net
470,863
281,005
67.6
%
Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss)
-
-
na
Other expense (income)
(62,897
)
(71,956
)
(12.6
%)
Total Other (Income) Expense
407,966
209,049
95.2
%
Income (loss) for the period before tax
3,047,835
304,497
900.9
%
Provision for income tax (current and deferred)
2,605,072
1,713,559
52.0
%
Income (Loss) for the period
442,763
(1,409,062)
(131.4
%)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss
Foreign exchange translation adjustment
829,635
31,069
Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period
1,272,398
(1,377,993)
Income (Loss) per share for the period
Basic and fully diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
Basic
190,777,592
138,915,955
Diluted
193,050,462
138,915,955
Outstanding Shares
As of May 26, 2021, the Company had 196,386,104 common shares outstanding. There were 184,168 options issued and outstanding of which 176,669 have fully vested. There were 8,877,751 warrants outstanding and 4,994,567 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this MD&A.
Conference Call
Planet 13 will host a conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date: May 27, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035
Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331
(Available for 2 weeks)
Reference Number: 41412
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3or4jFC
Financial Measures
There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
For further inquiries, please contact:
LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com
(416) 519-2156 ext. 2230
Bob Groesbeck and Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, Planet 13's first California location and the timeline for opening of the Santa Ana dispensary.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents;risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 5, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Expressed in United States Dollars
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
141,126,157
$
79,000,850
HST receivable
132,636
103,445
Inventories (Note 5)
9,099,432
7,334,717
Biological assets (Note 6)
920,975
640,995
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 10)
5,057,135
2,637,547
Total Current Assets
156,336,335
89,717,554
Property and equipment (Note 7)
34,149,653
32,073,925
Licenses (Note 8)
7,007,362
7,007,362
Right of use assets (Note 9)
19,894,552
20,149,721
Long-term deposits and other assets
1,054,443
1,054,443
62,106,010
60,285,451
Total Assets
$
218,442,345
$
150,003,005
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,293,068
$
1,683,833
Accrued expenses
4,273,664
2,844,714
Income taxes payable
3,716,909
1,220,652
Notes payable - current portion (Note 11)
884,000
884,000
Total Current Liabilities
12,167,641
6,633,199
Long -term lease liabilities (Note 12)
22,404,495
22,326,077
Other long-term liabilities
28,000
28,000
Deferred tax liability
422,237
313,422
22,854,732
22,667,499
Total Liabilities
35,022,373
29,300,698
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 13)
196,957,891
139,177,034
Restricted share units (Note 13)
1,714,792
3,262,351
Warrants (Note 13)
12,255,137
6,972,053
Option reserve (Note 13)
204,966
276,081
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
350,513
(479,122
)
Deficit
(28,063,327
)
(28,506,090
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
183,419,972
120,702,307
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
218,442,345
$
150,003,005
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Expressed in United States Dollars
Three months
Three months
Ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
Revenues, net of discounts
$
23,816,208
$
16,793,002
Cost of Goods Sold
(11,006,530
)
(7,746,922
)
Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment
12,809,678
9,046,080
Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold
(288,476
)
(193,196
)
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
655,222
427,615
Gross Profit
13,176,424
9,280,499
Expenses
General and Administrative (Note 12 and Note 14)
7,773,579
5,522,514
Sales and Marketing
659,949
1,446,608
Depreciation and Amortization (Note 7 & 9)
1,083,122
987,008
Share-Based Compensation Expense (Note 13 and Note 17)
203,973
810,823
Total Expenses
9,720,623
8,766,953
Other Expense:
Interest expense, net
470,863
281,005
Other income
(62,897
)
(71,956
)
Total Other Expense
407,966
209,049
Income before income taxes
3,047,835
304,497
Provision for tax - current
2,496,257
1,853,382
Provision for tax - deferred
108,815
(139,823
)
Income (loss) for the period
$
442,763
$
(1,409,062)
Other Comprehensive Income
Foreign exchange translation gain
829,635
31,069
Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period
$
1,272,398
$
(1,377,993)
Net income (loss) per share for the period
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (Note 16)
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
190,777,592
138,915,955
Diluted
193,050,462
138,915,955
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Expressed in United States Dollars
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
$
442,763
$
(1,409,062
)
Add (deduct) non-cash items:
Share based payments (Note 13 and 17)
203,973
810,823
Depreciation and amortization (Note 7 and 9)
1,651,389
1,400,265
Deferred tax liability
108,815
(171,041
)
Other assets
-
(1,317,580
)
Non-cash accretion of lease liabilities (Note 12)
367,337
-
Non-cash interest expense on ROU Liabilities (Note 12)
470,863
400,836
Net change in non-cash working capital
HST receivable
(30,505
)
(8,112
)
Inventories (Note 5)
(1,764,715
)
(1,151,096
)
Biological assets (Note 6)
(279,980
)
(125,294
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 10)
(2,421,189
)
788,819
Accounts payable
1,609,684
1,206,528
Accrued expenses
1,428,951
133,728
Income tax payable
2,496,257
1,884,600
Cash flow provided by operating activities
4,283,643
2,443,414
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment (Note 7)
(3,471,948
)
(2,086,591
)
Cash flow used in investing activities
(3,471,948)
(2,086,591)
Financing activities
Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 13)
10,884,762
1,064,521
Issuance of shares and warrants on financings (Note 13)
50,356,532
-
Payment on lease liabilities (Note 12)
(759,782
)
(329,245
)
Cash flow provided by financing activities
60,481,512
735,276
Net increase in cash
61,293,207
1,092,099
Cash at beginning of the year
79,000,850
12,814,712
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
832,100
31,069
Cash at end of the period
$
141,126,157
$
13,937,880
1 Market share data is based on January and February results https://tax.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/taxnvgov/Content/TaxLibrary/NV-Marijuana-Revenue-FY21(4).pdf
