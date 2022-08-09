U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.57
    -18.49 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,761.61
    -70.93 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,510.04
    -134.42 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,929.11
    -12.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.75
    +0.99 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7940
    +0.0290 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0050
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,305.99
    -857.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.16
    -15.19 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.87
    +18.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

PLANET BASED FOODS ANNOUNCES FIRST RETAIL DISTRIBUTION AT NEW SEASONS MARKET AND NEW LEAF COMMUNITY MARKETS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PBFFF

Sustainable food startup pioneering clean, nutrient-dense, plant-based meat using hemp launches in 26 stores in California, Oregon and Washington

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Based Foods, the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient, today announced its first retail distribution at New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets. Shoppers can now find Planet Based Foods' Original Hemp Burger and Green Chili Southwest Burger in the frozen aisle at 26 stores across Northern California, the California Central Coast, Oregon and Washington.

Planet Based Foods’ Green Chili Southwest Burger and Original Hemp Burger are now in the freezer aisle at New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets in California, Oregon and Washington.
Planet Based Foods’ Green Chili Southwest Burger and Original Hemp Burger are now in the freezer aisle at New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets in California, Oregon and Washington.

The brand's hemp-based burgers deliver high-performance nutrition, including up to 21 grams protein, 6 grams fiber, and a healthy ratio of omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients.

Planet Based Foods' products feature hemp seed as the hero ingredient, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The company perfected the taste and texture of its burgers based on real diner feedback at Stout Burgers & Beers restaurants in Southern California, and is now making its hemp-based meat available to West Coast grocery shoppers.

"As a purpose-driven food brand, we're excited to make our retail debut with a certified B-corporation grocer that's aligned with our values around sustainability and healthy communities," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. "New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Market shoppers prioritize products that are good for people and the planet, and our hemp-based burgers will be compelling to customers looking for tasty plant-based options that meet a higher nutritional and environmental standard."

"We're on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that is fit to weather the impacts of climate change and feed the planet for generations to come, so entering the grocery channel and meeting shoppers where they already are is a vital milestone," added Davis.

New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets shoppers can now find the following SKUs in the frozen aisle:

  • Original Hemp Burger - the lightly seasoned Original Burger made from a blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice has been perfected based on real feedback at California burger restaurants and stands out for its nutrition, as well as its satisfying savory taste, mouthfeel and cook performance. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

  • The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger - natural seasoning and fresh, zesty slices of green pepper add Southwestern flavor to the classic blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and hemp marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to utilize hemp seed in plant-based meat applications. A nutritional powerhouse, hemp seed provides more nutrients and protein than most pulses, plant-based meats and grains. Hemp requires less water than traditional crops, regenerates soil, removes carbon dioxide from the air, and can successfully grow in hotter temperatures -- making it uniquely suited to thrive in the face of climate change and agricultural resource constraints. Planet Based Foods sources 100 percent of its hemp from the United States as part of its commitment to support American farmers and reduce its supply chain carbon footprint.

In addition to New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, Planet Based Foods products are currently available online at Vejii.com, Amazon.com and at Planetbasedfoods.com, as well as on menus at Stout Burgers & Beers locations in Southern California, and Copper Mountain Resorts in Colorado.

For more information, visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Planet Based Foods

Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. The company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber with zero waste. The result is delicious plant-based meat that delivers high-performance nutrition, including protein, fiber, omega 3-6-9 fats with no soy, gluten or GMO ingredients. Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants. The San Diego-based company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planet Based Foods Global Inc., which is publicly traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PBF), the US-based OTCQB (OTCQB: PBFFF) and the German Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA: AZO). Visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow @PlanetBasedFoods on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-announces-first-retail-distribution-at-new-seasons-market-and-new-leaf-community-markets-301602273.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • Mexico Should Stop Making Beer in Drought-Plagued North, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico, the world’s largest beer exporter, should stop making the drink in the north of the country as the region faces severe water shortages, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsCitizens in drought-plagued Monterrey, the country’s industrial heartland where beerma

  • General Mills Is Bringing Back 4 Classic '80s Cereals

    What's old is very often new and, in the case of food, nothing sells quite like nostalgia -- the tastes one remembers from childhood can push you to buy a donut despite being on a mission to eat healthier or go inside a McDonalds or Yum! Despite the fact that over 280 million Americans of all ages were estimated to at least occasionally eat cereal in 2021, nothing brings back memories of childhood quite like the staple breakfast food -- and that goes double if it's bright, comes in a box with cartoon mascots, and is loaded with sugar. "We're seeing that consumers are drawn to tastes that remind them of their childhood and help elicit feelings of nostalgia and comfort," Tom Dixon, chief growth officer at Post Consumer Brands, told Progressive Grocer in 2021.

  • I Took A Receipt I Had For Groceries From 2020, Compared Them With The Prices From 2022, And Then Cried

    All the same products and the same sizes from the same location, and my bill would go up so much more if I took the same shopping trip today.View Entire Post ›

  • Cold and hungry: Food inflation bites Canada's north

    In Canada's remote north, residents have long paid dearly for food, and rising prices have worsened an already dire situation, exposing the vulnerability of one of the world's biggest exporters of grains and meat. Communities in Nunavut -- the largest of the three territories that make up Canada's northernmost region -- have no roads to connect them with each other, forcing them to rely on fresh food airlifts twice each week. Supply chain disruptions driven by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have worsened food insecurity in poor countries globally.

  • The Whiskey World’s Ridiculous New Trend Is Aging Rye and Bourbon on Moving Trains and Boats

    Does it actually do anything for the flavor of the spirit?

  • Why Beer Drinkers Are Moving Away From Crushable Brews

    There used to be a time when craft beer was all about the most crushable brews. These are session beers that have an ABV around 4-5%, aren’t too hoppy, and go down nice and easy. But over the last several years, craft breweries have started focusing their efforts on IPAs of all varieties with one thing in common: a higher alcohol content. Even more recently, the non-alcoholic beverage industry has been booming. With beer drinkers now swinging to one extreme or the other, what does that mean for

  • This blender doubles as a travel cup and is on sale for under $22

    Get the Hamilton Beach Personal Blender for less than $20 right now on Amazon.

  • Burger King Menu Adds a New Sandwich Line Nationwide

    The fast-food giant has big plans to add not just one sandwich, but a whole new lineup designed to cash in on a craze.

  • The 101 Best Chicken Recipes for When You’re in a Dinner Rut

    We love to shake up our weeknight dinner routine , but there’s no denying that chicken has a special place in our heart. It’s versatile, easy to prepare and...

  • Study: Soda, breakfast cereal, frozen foods associated with long-term cognitive decline

    "It’s exciting when our nutrition studies align with what we know as common sense," said Lynetta Smith, a clinical dietitian with Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar.

  • Bye-Bye, American Pie: Domino’s Pizza Shuts Down in Italy

    Ciro De Luca/ReutersROME—In a move that many will consider in good taste, American pizza maker Domino’s is closing the last of its 29 branches in Italy after a dismal appearance on the Italy’s rather hard-to-beat food scene. Twitter applauded the news with one user summing it up: “went all the way to Italy to taste a slice of Domino's #SaidNoOneEver.” Another bid farewell: “Goodbye, please never come back with your atrocious imitations of pizza: we don’t need them, we have the real deal, we inve

  • It Costs 65% More to Buy a Dozen Eggs Than Last Year. Here's How to Cut Your Food Bill

    This time last year, the average cost of a dozen eggs was $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There are a lot of reasons for increasing food prices, from rising gas costs to global supply chain issues. Here are four ways you can cut your food bill.

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps on the West Coast

    Through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), low-income Americans can get help with their monthly grocery bills. The goal of SNAP, previously called the food stamp program, is...

  • Martha Stewart Reportedly Swears By This $6 Kitchen Staple For the Bulk of Her Recipes

    While we love — and quite frankly, obsess over — Martha Stewart’s recipes, we kinda wish we knew what some of her go-to products are in her own kitchen. We’ve gotten hints here and there, but we put on our detective caps and found a big ingredient she uses. In an interview back in 2007 […]

  • 33 Best BBQ Menu Ideas for Easy Summer Get-Togethers at Home

    All over the country temperatures are at their highest and Labor Day is upon us, which means backyard barbecue season only has a couple more months left! Get ready to fire up the grill for the ultimate cookout feast on September 5th with these tried-and-true (and maybe a few new) flame-kissed ...

  • Cost of living crisis: 8 tips to save on summer BBQ essentials

    Which? found supermarket own-brands were not only cheaper but sometimes also tasted better.

  • How to Make Coleslaw, According to Professional Chefs

    Learn how to make coleslaw and skip the pre-made stuff for good.

  • Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Begging Him to Do Something Beyond 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

    In a July 31 post to Instagram, 'American Idol' and 'Live' host Ryan Seacrest showed off his impressive cooking skills. See the photos and how fans reacted.

  • Burger King Is Allegedly Pulling These Recently Released Sandwiches Off the Menu

    Burger King seems to be doubting its chicken sandwiches yet again. After a highly advertised launch of the crispy, hand-breaded Ch'King sandwiches just last year, the chain is allegedly set to retire the items imminently.But that doesn't mean Burger King's menu will now be sans fried chicken sandwich—a replacement line is launching in its place right away.According to Chew Boom, the burger slinger will be replacing the Ch'King Sandwiches—the regular, spicy, and deluxe—with a new line called Roya