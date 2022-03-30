U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,621.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,164.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,215.25
    -22.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,129.40
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.25
    +2.01 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    +10.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1111
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9180
    -0.9480 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,392.99
    -162.93 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.95
    +4.58 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Planet Based Foods Announces Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol PBFFF & DTC Eligibility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PBFFF
  • PBF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares have begun trading on the US-based OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol "PBFFF". Further to this, the company has also received approval from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to make the Company's subordinate voting shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC ("DTC Eligibility").

Designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

In addition to trading in the United States, Planet Based Foods Inc. subordinate voting shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under "PBF" and the German Börse Frankfurt (FRA) exchange under "AZ0".

Planet Based Foods further advises that it has received approval from DTC which is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities that speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Braelyn Davis, CEO of Planet Based Foods commented, "We are very excited to be able to increase shareholder value by enhancing liquidity to our current and future investors around the world. This news is an important milestone and shows our commitment to increasing our market presence across the United States as we engage with this significant audience. By listing on the OTCQB, we increase the visibility and transparency to the investment community, and overall, positions us to engage with greater effectiveness to our current and future shareholders. DTC eligibility also allows our shareholders a reliable, cost-effective and timely method for clearing and settling of our common shares."

To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: Invest@planetbasedfoods.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-announces-listing-on-otcqb-under-symbol-pbfff--dtc-eligibility-301513221.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Simandou iron ore mine developers risk penalties if timeline missed, Guinea says

    Rio Tinto and a Chinese-backed consortium risk losing their mining licences if they fail to meet a tight construction timeline for the Simandou iron ore mine in Guinea, the West African country has said. Guinea's government has grown increasingly impatient with the mining firms that control the giant Simandou deposit which has not been developed since Rio was first granted an exploration licence for it 25 years ago. The ruling junta signed an agreement on Saturday with Rio Tinto and Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) under which the firms will collaborate on a 670-kilometre (416 mile) railway and a port to get Simandou's high-grade ore to market.

  • Scotiabank Boosts Buyback by About $883 Million as Profit Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stock-buyback program by 12 million shares, which would cost about C$1.1 billion ($883 million) at current prices, as the lender’s profit climbs. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • Heliogen lines up Woodside for Australian concentrated-solar-power push

    Bill Gates-backed Heliogen has secured funding from top Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum for a full-scale trial of its concentrated-solar-power (CSP) technology ahead of a planned push into Australia. Aiming to invest $5 billion in new-energy products by 2030, Woodside has also agreed to buy a stake in Heliogen, the two companies said on Monday. Technologies such as Heliogen's use mirrors to concentrate solar energy from a large area, creating intense heat for industrial processes or generating electricity.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) might still be waiting for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, but B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes two recent key developments which bolster the vaccine’s “long-term competitive positioning.” One concerns a recent head-to-head immune profiling study overseen by “independent, highly reputable research groups (La Jolla Institute, USCD)” which showed that, both on durability and cross-variant protection, Novavax’ offering was “at le

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Vietnam's VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory

    VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker under Vingroup, said Tuesday it will build its first U.S. factory in North Carolina, part of the company's previously stated plans to invest and expand in the country. The automotive newcomer said it will spend about $2 billion in the first phase of construction of the 1,976-acre North Carolina factory and will continue to invest in future phases. VinFast plans to produce two passenger vehicles at the factory as well as electric buses, batteries for electric vehicles and ancillary industries for suppliers.

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.