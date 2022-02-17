U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Online Vegan Marketplace Vejii Holdings

4 min read
  PBFFF
  VEJIF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new partnership with online vegan marketplace, Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) ("Vejii").

Logo: Planet Based Foods Global (CNW Group/Planet Based Foods)
Logo: Planet Based Foods Global (CNW Group/Planet Based Foods)

Vejii, a unified digital marketplace and fulfilment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, will highlight a variety of Planet Based Foods' most popular vegan options for purchase. Launching in February 2022, the order from Vejii includes The Original Burger, the Green Chili Southwest Burger, Breakfast Sausage Patties Hot, The Original Crumble, and The Italian Sausage Crumble.

In the coming months, this exciting new partnership is expected to result in upwards of 5,000 pounds of Planet Based Foods product sales, significantly broadening the Company's reach from the United States into Canada. The Company's product offering will progressively expand on the Vejii platform as new units are introduced over time.

"We are very excited to partner with Vejii, a company that shares in our mission to make healthy, vegan certified products more widely accessible," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "Our selection of delicious plant-based meat alternatives are a perfect fit for Vejii's expanding portfolio of sustainable products, and we look forward to introducing Planet Based Foods to their loyal customer base."

"We are thrilled to welcome Planet Based Food into our family of sustainable, vegan certified brands," said Vejii's CEO Kory Zelickson. "Partnering with innovative companies that are committed to common sustainability goals is essential to Vejii's growth as we continue to work toward building the world's largest plant-based marketplace."

For further details about the Company, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates U.S.-based Veg Essentials LLC ("Vegan Essentials"), which operates VeganEssentials.com. A staple of the plant-based community, Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocer from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes., Planet Based Foods was founded in 2019 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: Invest@planetbasedfoods.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c2791.html

