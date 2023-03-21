U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    +33.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,721.00
    +265.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,780.75
    +92.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.20
    +24.50 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.40
    -11.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -2.65 (-10.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2630
    +0.9680 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,066.26
    -131.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.59
    +8.92 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.62
    +98.77 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Planet Based Foods Confirms Expansion across U.S.

PR Newswire
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will commence distribution in the West and Midwest. Planet Based Foods will now be available to customers in Smith's and Mariano's.

Planet Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Planet Based Foods)
Planet Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Planet Based Foods)

Shoppers who are looking for convenient plant-based alternatives in craveable and familiar formats will be able to find the following products: The Original Taquito with Cheese (a hemp-based crumble with vegan Pepper Jack cheese, wrapped in a crunchy, gluten-free corn tortilla shell with 5 grams of plant-based protein), The Southwest Taquitos (offering 4 grams of plant-based protein, green chilis and natural seasoning) and The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger Patties (with 19 grams of plant-based protein and 6 grams of fiber in a zesty blend of hump seed, pea protein and brown rice).

Planet Based Foods' CEO and Co-Founder, Braelyn Davis, quotes, "We're proud of what we've accomplished in such little time as a company. This expansion is a significant catalyst for Planet Based Food as we solidify our brand in local supermarkets across the country. We recognize the importance of brick-and-mortar sales but shouldn't be quick to dismiss the success of our online sales. We'll look forward to adding more distribution channels."

Planet Based Foods remains committed to unlocking the potential of hemp across its product lines. Hemp is a highly versatile crop known for its sustainability. It requires less water than traditional crops and regenerates soil, eliminating the need for pesticides. It is also a rich source of complete protein, dietary fiber, B vitamins, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, and essential fatty acids1. Not only does hemp benefit people as a nutritious superfood, but it also supports the planet's health. As research and development matures, the Company will look at additional ways to utilize hemp and other plant-based meat applications, including introducing new food SKUs in the upcoming months.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, produces sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow; all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis
CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Therefore, this news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not rely on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Sources

 




1.

WebMD. (n.d.). Hemp seeds: Are they good for you? pros and cons, nutrition information, and more. WebMD. Retrieved February 1, 2023, from https://www.webmd.com/diet/hemp-seeds-good-for-you

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-confirms-expansion-across-us-301777199.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • First Republic Rebounds From Record Low With Aid Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares rallied in US premarket trading after falling to a record low Monday, as investors ponder what’s next for the struggling midsize lender following an offer of help from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisi

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • Home Depot co-founder blames ‘woke diversity’ for businesses failing to ‘hit the bottom line’ — don't sleep on these 3 stock picks if you agree

    Invest in what matters to you.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Powell Looms; Donald Trump Stock Surges Amid Legal Drama

    The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Automotive LiDAR Stocks Should Be On Your Radar; Sees at Least 90% Upside Potential

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are getting the headlines in the automotive industry, there are two other trends that will reward closer investor attention. These are driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. These are based on similar technologies – advanced sensor systems, machine learning and AI, and interactive interfaces for the human operator – but they fill different roles. For investors, however, these technologies will offer a realm of opportunities where the rubber meets the road. The a

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...

  • First Republic Dives 47% to Record Low on Downgrade, Bank Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank’s shares tumbled 47% to an all-time low after S&P Global lowered its credit rating for the second time in a week and as executives from major banks discussed fresh efforts to stabilize the lender.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Cris

  • Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio

    Of all the choices an investor has to make, asset allocation could be the most important. Deciding how to split up the money you invest among different asset classes requires clarity of purpose and an understanding of each category's advantages … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Republic Stock Fights Back as Jamie Dimon Leads Rescue Talks

    First Republic Bank stock regained some ground early Tuesday after a report that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was leading talks to stabilize the beleaguered regional bank. First Republic stock pointed 16% higher at $14.13 ahead of the open, but is still close to 90% down in March. There were gains for other regional banks too, with New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) up 6%, and Western Alliance (WAL) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) both climbing around 4% in premarket trading.

  • The 11 Days of Turmoil That Brought Down Four Banks And Left a Fifth Teetering

    (Bloomberg) -- The speed with which four banks collapsed — and one continues to struggle — has left investors reeling. While the failures came in the span of just 11 days, the scenarios that brought them down were each unique.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse R

  • Stocks Higher, Deposit Guarantees, Nvidia AI, Tesla Upgrade, Nike Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures add to gains as bank crisis concerns ease; Treasury Said To Mull Expanded U.S. Bank Deposit Guarantees; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set for keynote address on AI technology; Tesla edges higher after Moody's lifts 'junk status' rating and Nike Q3 earnings on deck as rival Adidas staggers from Kanye West split.

  • Crypto and Coinbase Bull Run Call. Stock Price Seen Tripling.

    Bitcoin is up almost 70% this year and could keep going, says one analyst—a trend that could push Coinbase stock back above levels not seen in 12 months.