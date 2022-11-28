U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Planet Based Foods Provides Update on Regional Operations

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its western regional operations in the state of Colorado. This announcement follows a pair of news releases earlier this month where Planet Based Foods confirmed distribution partnerships with KeHE Distributors, United Natural Foods, Inc., and DPI Speciality Foods, as well as a partnership with renowned supermarket retailer, Kroger (news releases dates November 9th and 15th respectively).

Planet Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Planet Based Foods)
Planet Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Planet Based Foods)

King Soopers is a supermarket brand of Kroger, with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Planet Based Foods and its products will now be available at 140 Kings Soopers' locations across the Centennial State. Ten years ago, Kroger expanded its Fresh Fare style of supermarkets into the King Soopers brand, introducing the first Fresh Fare King Soopers in Englewood, Colorado. The primary objective of the Fresh Fare concept was to offer an upscale meal experience, where it could offer more organic and health-conscience foods, while still selling traditional groceries to its patrons. This campaign inevitably aligned with Planet Based Foods product line since the Company is the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient.

Planet Based Foods continues to gain a foothold in the state of Colorado, where just last month the Company announced a renewed partnership with Copper Mountain Resort, located in Summit County, Colorado, approximately 75 miles (120 km) west of Denver off of Interstate 70. The link to the aforementioned news release, dated October 11, 2022, can be found here.

When asked about the state of the Company, Planet Based Foods President and Co-Founder Braelyn Davis commented "We've been looking forward to sharing this announcement for quite some time now. Our primary focus is to continue growing our distribution channels as we mature as a company. Consumers should be excited that our products will be in more stores than ever in these coming months."

For further details about the Company, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

About Planet Based Foods:

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Braelyn Davis President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information,
please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: Invest@planetbasedfoods.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: Invest@planetbasedfoods.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-provides-update-on-regional-operations-301687219.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c0787.html

