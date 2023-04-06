As The Planet Catastrophically Warms, a New Report Shows Even Small Adoption of Dronedek Smart Mailboxes Could Have Big Impact

Keramida analysis examined expected results of automated delivery to smart mailboxes

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released climate change report from the United Nations says limiting global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit could prevent some of the catastrophic effects of extreme weather that are causing fatalities and displacement worldwide. It would result in more slowly rising sea levels, less deadly heat waves and storms and greater adaptability for ecosystems on land and sea.

Dronedek, known for its "smart mailbox of the future," plans to be part of the much-needed course correction. The Indianapolis company today released an analysis conducted by the environmental engineering and consulting firm Keramida focusing on the environmental and social benefits the company's device offers.

"It's time for a change, a climate change," said Dronedek Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "This report makes it clear that our smart mailbox will help the planet."

Keramida studied how greenhouse gases (GHGs), other emissions and vehicular traffic would be affected if just one percent of households worldwide used Dronedek smart mailboxes and autonomous delivery services.

"The future environmental and social benefit of autonomous delivery depends on continued reduction in the carbon intensity of the electrical system, energy efficiency improvements in associated warehouses, and improvements in autonomous efficiency and capacity," said Albert Chung, Keramida's Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Climate Services Division. "This study demonstrates significant environmental and social benefits of autonomous vehicle delivery to Dronedek smart mailboxes."

Key report findings - see the full report here - show that autonomous deliveries to Dronedek smart mailboxes, compared to traditional delivery to mailboxes, could reduce:

Total annual GHGs of 1.7 billion kg in 2030 – about the amount 841,717 acres of forest can absorb in a year, which is roughly the size of Los Angeles, California.

GHGs by 682.01 kg for each home, an 89.12% reduction rate, comparable to the amount produced by driving an average gasoline-powered car for about 1,542 miles.

Volatile organic compound emissions by 0.46 kg for each household, roughly equivalent to 13,846 cars driving 12,000 miles per year.

192,287,726,032 fewer miles driven, equivalent to about 770,317 trips around the equator or roughly the distance from Earth to the Moon and back.

16,769,379 vehicles from roads, roughly the number of vehicles registered in the state of Ohio in 2020 or about the population of the Netherlands.

454,915 car crashes, about the population of Sacramento, Calif.

The report used U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's emission factors and data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to conduct safety analysis for autonomous and conventional package delivery. Calculations were based on market projections by Technical Consultants International, which estimates the global autonomous last-mile delivery market will reach $84.72 billion by 2030. Vehicular usage calculations assume the impacts of all autonomous delivery are similar to drone delivery.

About Dronedek: Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept drone delivery, the app-controlled smart mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service like power or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; will alert users to package arrival; recharge drones; and even serve as an emergency alert. Learn more at www.dronedek.com . See videos at Dronedek: The Next Generation Mailbox and New Dronedek Smart Receptacle.

