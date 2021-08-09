U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.84
    -1.44 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    -31.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.89 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3490
    +0.1160 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,392.08
    +2,382.16 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.91
    +75.58 (+7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Planet Fitness To Expand Global Footprint In Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Signs Development Agreement to Open Minimum of 80 Planet Fitness Locations and Accelerate Growth; Largest Development Agreement in Company History

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced that it has signed a franchise agreement with Fitness Para Todos, S. de. R.L. de C.V. ("FPT"), to accelerate growth and dramatically expand its footprint in Mexico with the development of a minimum of 80 new stores over the next five years.

FPT is a joint venture between the Ibarra Group (IBG), a prominent Mexican retail services company with a strong track record successfully growing several leading U.S. brands such as Old Navy, American Eagle and Aéropostale in the Mexican market for more than 30 years, and Argonne Capital Group, one of the largest investors within the Planet Fitness system with over 95 locations in the U.S.

Planet Fitness currently has 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. There are currently five Planet Fitness clubs in Mexico, all operating in the Monterrey area.

"This significant development agreement is a testament to the progress we have made executing against our strategic international growth and development plans," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "With this expansion, we are meeting an important need in the market as 73 percent of the Mexican population is overweight* and 97 percent of the population doesn't yet belong to a gym**. As we further expand the Judgement Free Zone and bring our high-quality and affordable fitness experience to Mexico, FPT is an ideal franchise group to partner with given their deep knowledge of the local markets, and their real estate, marketing and operational expertise."

"We are eager to join the Planet Fitness system and partner with them on their continued international expansion," said Carlos Ibarra, founder and owner of IBG. "We believe that there is a huge opportunity to serve millions of Mexicans who are searching for a non-intimidating, high-quality and affordable fitness experience. Planet Fitness' offering far exceeds anything else offered in the Mexican market."

"We are excited to bring world class partners like Carlos Ibarra and his management team into our system," said Ray Miolla, Chief Development Officer at Planet Fitness. "We believe that Mexico presents a large opportunity to further scale our brand internationally, and this new agreement will help to make Planet Fitness a national brand across all of Mexico. Looking ahead, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunity in Mexico and our long-term potential in current and future international markets."

Planet Fitness offers a high-quality fitness experience for extremely affordable prices, including a variety of benefits, such as a welcoming judgement free environment, state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms and more. The Planet Fitness Black Card® membership in Mexico includes additional perks, such as access to any club in the world at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage® beds, Total Body Enhancement booths, a daily blow-dry or haircut, and more.

For more information on Planet Fitness and to find a club near you, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.

* OECD, "Launch of the Study: 'The Heavy Burden of Obesity: The Economics of Prevention'"
** The 2020 IHRSA Global Report "The State of the Health Club Industry"

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)
Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-fitness-to-expand-global-footprint-in-mexico-301351339.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • AMC beats quarterly estimates, here''s how the stock is doing

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were crashing 23.3% lower as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Bluebird said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a phase 3 study featuring eli-cel (also known as Lenti-D) on clinical hold. The company also stated that it plans to focus only on the U.S. market with its severe genetic disease products and pull out of the European market.

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.