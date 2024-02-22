Revenue Growth : Total revenue increased by 14.4% to $1.1 billion in 2023.

Net Income Growth : Net income attributable to PLNT rose to $138.3 million, a significant increase from the previous year.

EPS Improvement : Earnings per diluted share climbed to $1.62, up from $1.18 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA saw a 19.0% increase, reaching $435.4 million.

Store Expansion : 165 new Planet Fitness stores opened, bringing the total to 2,575.

Membership Surge: Membership grew by 1.7 million since the end of 2022.

On February 22, 2024, Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the U.S. and internationally, reported a robust increase in revenue and net income, attributing the success to its strategic growth model and expansion efforts.

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Reports Solid Growth and Expansion in 2023 Earnings

Financial Performance and Growth Initiatives

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in 2023, with total revenue reaching $1.1 billion, a 14.4% increase from the previous year. This growth is primarily driven by a system-wide same store sales increase of 8.7% and the opening of 165 new stores. The company's net income attributable to PLNT also saw a notable rise to $138.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $99.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The adjusted EBITDA, a key metric for evaluating the company's operational efficiency, increased by 19.0% to $435.4 million. This improvement reflects the company's ability to effectively manage its operations and finances, particularly in an industry where competition and consumer demand are ever-changing.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive results, Planet Fitness acknowledges the challenges posed by the macro-economic environment and the ongoing transitions due to the pandemic. The company has introduced the New Growth Model to enhance returns and reduce capital requirements for franchisees, aiming to provide additional flexibility for store portfolio development.

For 2024, Planet Fitness anticipates a transition year as franchisees integrate the New Growth Model into their growth plans. Nevertheless, the company projects an adjusted EBITDA growth of 10 to 11 percent, with revenue expected to increase in the 6% to 7% range. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are also expected to grow in the 9% to 10% and 10% to 11% ranges, respectively.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Investors and analysts view the expansion of the total store opportunity to 5,000 in the U.S., up from the 4,000 communicated during the initial public offering in 2015, as a positive sign of the company's growth potential. The membership increase of 1.7 million since the end of 2022 further solidifies Planet Fitness's position in the market.

Planet Fitness's performance in 2023 showcases the company's resilience and strategic planning in a challenging economic landscape. With a clear growth trajectory and a commitment to providing value to shareholders, PLNT remains a notable player in the Travel & Leisure industry.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Investors are encouraged to join the company's conference call at 8:00 AM (ET) on February 22, 2024, to discuss the earnings release, accessible via the "Investor Relations" link at www.planetfitness.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Planet Fitness Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

