Planet Fitness opens second gym in Greece

A new Planet Fitness gym has opened in Greece.

A new Planet Fitness gym opened March 21 at 2833 W. Ridge Road in Ridgemont Plaza. The facility is open 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday; from midnight to 9 p.m. Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Memberships start at $10 a month.

The club measures 12,000 square feet and includes cardio machines, strength equipment, a 30-minute Express Circuit, flat-screen TVs and locker rooms with day lockers and showers.

Planet Fitness was founded in 1992 in Dover, New Hampshire, and as of Dec. 31, 2023, had 2,575 locations worldwide.

The Ridgemont gym is the second Greece location. The first is at 3760 Dewey Ave.

Others in the Rochester market are in Brockport, Canandaigua, Gates, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Penfield, Victor and Webster.

A PF Black Card membership ($24.99 per month) entitles subscribers to work out at any location and bring a guest for free.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle