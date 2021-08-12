Planet Home Lending Promotes Samantha Manfer to Chief Business Development and Brand Officer

MERIDEN, Conn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender and servicer, has promoted Samantha Manfer to Chief Business Development and Brand Officer. The company's business development, brand, and marketing teams will report to Manfer.

"Samantha has the industry knowledge, cross-channel insight, and Planet brand knowledge to take our marketing and branding to the next level," said Planet Home Lending President Sandra Jarish. "Her more than two decades of industry experience includes business development for retail, correspondent, servicing, sub-servicing, asset management, warehouse lending and fintech companies."

Since joining Planet Home Lending in 2013, Manfer has executed and marketed strategic initiatives that take advantage of synergies within the Planet family of companies. She helped Planet Management Group expand into niche residential products and commercial asset management, and Planet Home Lending's retail retention division begin offering defensive recapture refinancing to protect sub-servicing clients' mortgage servicing rights. Her latest project was the creation of a monetization engine giving private clients the ability to swiftly change asset strategies based on market conditions and freely move loans between performing, nonperforming and reperforming workflows.

Before joining Planet in 2013, Manfer held positions at Prospect Mortgage, LLC, Ameripath Mortgage Company, National City Bank and PCFS Solutions.

"Planet Home Lending has significant expansion plans for 2021 and beyond. Leveraging our brand is an essential part of those endeavors," Manfer said. "We have made a significant investment in our brand management team to lay the groundwork for those improvements and to ensure our brand is correctly positioned to best serve our six channels."

Planet Home Lending reported total origination volume of $6.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up 77% from Q2 2020. The company is currently the #6 government correspondent lender and #14 overall. Planet Home Lending's servicing portfolio reached $45.0 billion at mid-year, up 36% from $33.0 billion at year-end 2020. The company's third-party sub-servicing portfolio also expanded significantly during the first half of 2021, ending the second quarter with nearly $12 billion in assets under management.

