Planet Home Lending Volunteers Aid North Texas Food Bank

·3 min read

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to help the North Texas Food Bank in Plano, Texas.

Dozens of Planet employees will spend the day sorting, bagging and boxing food for hungry North Texans.

The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit combating food insecurity and waste, connects farmers to food banks and communities in need. It funds the harvest and transport of surplus produce that would otherwise go to waste, with boots-on-the-ground assistance from volunteers.

Planet supports Farmlink's initiatives as part of its Planet With a Purpose (PWaP) social responsibility platform. The company's $100,000 donation to Farmlink earlier this year also funds carbon offset projects to help reduce global food system carbon emissions.

"We're a company that cares about the communities we serve," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. "Planet is committed to improving not only the lives of our borrowers but also the planet as a whole."

With Planet's help, The Farmlink Project has moved more than 75 million pounds of surplus food from farms to Food Banks, enough to prepare more than 60 million meals.

"The influence of food waste and lack of access to nutritious food is ever-present in the United States. One in 5 Americans are currently experiencing food insecurity," said Kate Nelson, Head of Creative at The Farmlink Project. "Corporate partners, like Planet, help us realize our vision to bridge the gap between farmers and food banks through investing in and creating sustainable food systems."

Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of food produced, which could help feed families, but instead goes to landfills. Producing, transporting, preparing, storing and disposing of unused food wastes land, water, labor and energy. By diverting produce from landfills, The Farmlink Project has prevented more than 40 million pounds of carbon emissions to date.

"It isn't often that we see a common-sense solution that solves multiple social challenges," added Dubeck. "The Farmlink Project makes a difference for people and the planet, and at Planet Home Lending, that's exactly what we strive to do."

Farmlink B-Roll:
Idaho Selects 
Egg Shipment Selects

About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides, experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.

About The Farmlink Project
The Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit rescuing millions of pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste in order to feed people in need, reduce carbon emissions and heal the planet.

About The North Texas Food Bank
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners, including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

Press Contact:
Dona DeZube                                                          
Vice President, Communications
344349@email4pr.com
(443) 263-2832

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-home-lending-volunteers-aid-north-texas-food-bank-301621707.html

SOURCE Planet Home Lending

