Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages makes world-touring premiere at Ontario Science Centre

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Bring on the brrr! Journey through more than 80,000 years of history and explore how cold and ice have shaped the Earth and its inhabitants in Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages. Developed by the Canadian Museum of Nature, this travelling exhibition makes its world-touring premiere at the Ontario Science Centre.

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages, produced by the Canadian Museum of Nature, is now open at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto. The exhibition, which runs until March 2022, focuses on the important role ice has played in Earth’s history, exploring lost lands, animal adaptations and uncovering geographical features formed by glaciers. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

"The cycle of ice and cold has shaped the environment we know and continues to impact the planet due to climate change," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "While Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages looks from deep time through to today , it also gives insight into—and hope for—the future. In understanding climate cycles and science, we hope visitors will leave with a heightened intention to tackle climate change caused by humans and to engage in climate conservation."

From lost lands to animal adaptations, the dramatic story of ice is told over five exhibition sections through engaging exhibits, digital and mechanical interactives and innovative multimedia. The exhibition also features more than 100 real specimens, models and artifacts, including animal fossils, ancient human tools and impressive casts of megafauna.

"We're delighted that Planet Ice is opening at the Ontario Science Centre and grateful to our sponsors for their support in this exhibition's tour," said Meg Beckel, President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature. "As Canada's national natural sciences museum, we drew from our extensive national collections and scientific expertise to tell this important story of environmental change over time and the critical role of ice and cold."

Thought-provoking questions posed throughout the exhibition promote dialogue about the power of ice and encourage visitors to reflect on how its loss could affect species, infrastructure and ecosystems during a time of climate change.

"The ice age creatures are fantastic beasts that once roamed our Canadian Shield. Understanding their life ways and ultimate extinctions are critical in preparing for a warming Arctic," said Hendrik Poinar, Professor and Principal Investigator, Ancient DNA Centre, McMaster University.

Combining environmental science, natural sciences, human history and culture, Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages offers wide appeal. Featuring inclusive design and accessible interpretation, the exhibition is suitable for visitors of all ages.

"The Ontario Science Centre is a leader in interactive learning. The perspective provided by Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages shows yet again why the Science Centre is an engaging and inspirational destination for all Ontarians," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "I encourage everyone to safely visit the Ontario Science Centre and experience a great example of its innovative programming."

Now open to the public, Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages runs until March 20, 2022. Access to the exhibition is included with general admission to the Science Centre. Timed tickets are available to buy online . To keep everyone safe, face masks are mandatory in the building at all times, and physical distancing measures are in place.

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages at the Ontario Science Centre is made possible in part by presenting tour partner Polar Knowledge Canada, corporate tour partner Enbridge and knowledge partner McMaster University.

