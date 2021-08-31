U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages makes world-touring premiere at Ontario Science Centre

·4 min read

Canadian-made exhibition explores the power of ice and cold in shaping our world

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Bring on the brrr! Journey through more than 80,000 years of history and explore how cold and ice have shaped the Earth and its inhabitants in Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages. Developed by the Canadian Museum of Nature, this travelling exhibition makes its world-touring premiere at the Ontario Science Centre.

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages, produced by the Canadian Museum of Nature, is now open at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto. The exhibition, which runs until March 2022, focuses on the important role ice has played in Earth&#x002019;s history, exploring lost lands, animal adaptations and uncovering geographical features formed by glaciers. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages, produced by the Canadian Museum of Nature, is now open at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto. The exhibition, which runs until March 2022, focuses on the important role ice has played in Earth’s history, exploring lost lands, animal adaptations and uncovering geographical features formed by glaciers. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

"The cycle of ice and cold has shaped the environment we know and continues to impact the planet due to climate change," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "While Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages looks from deep time through to today , it also gives insight into—and hope for—the future. In understanding climate cycles and science, we hope visitors will leave with a heightened intention to tackle climate change caused by humans and to engage in climate conservation."

From lost lands to animal adaptations, the dramatic story of ice is told over five exhibition sections through engaging exhibits, digital and mechanical interactives and innovative multimedia. The exhibition also features more than 100 real specimens, models and artifacts, including animal fossils, ancient human tools and impressive casts of megafauna.

"We're delighted that Planet Ice is opening at the Ontario Science Centre and grateful to our sponsors for their support in this exhibition's tour," said Meg Beckel, President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature. "As Canada's national natural sciences museum, we drew from our extensive national collections and scientific expertise to tell this important story of environmental change over time and the critical role of ice and cold."

Thought-provoking questions posed throughout the exhibition promote dialogue about the power of ice and encourage visitors to reflect on how its loss could affect species, infrastructure and ecosystems during a time of climate change.

"The ice age creatures are fantastic beasts that once roamed our Canadian Shield. Understanding their life ways and ultimate extinctions are critical in preparing for a warming Arctic," said Hendrik Poinar, Professor and Principal Investigator, Ancient DNA Centre, McMaster University.

Combining environmental science, natural sciences, human history and culture, Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages offers wide appeal. Featuring inclusive design and accessible interpretation, the exhibition is suitable for visitors of all ages.

"The Ontario Science Centre is a leader in interactive learning. The perspective provided by Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages shows yet again why the Science Centre is an engaging and inspirational destination for all Ontarians," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "I encourage everyone to safely visit the Ontario Science Centre and experience a great example of its innovative programming."

Now open to the public, Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages runs until March 20, 2022. Access to the exhibition is included with general admission to the Science Centre. Timed tickets are available to buy online . To keep everyone safe, face masks are mandatory in the building at all times, and physical distancing measures are in place.

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages at the Ontario Science Centre is made possible in part by presenting tour partner Polar Knowledge Canada, corporate tour partner Enbridge and knowledge partner McMaster University.

About the Ontario Science Centre
 Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About the Canadian Museum of Nature
Saving the world through evidence, knowledge and inspiration! The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 14.6 million specimen collection, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions and a dynamic website, nature.ca .

About McMaster University
McMaster University is Canada's most research-intensive university and is consistently ranked as one of the world's Top 100 universities. Together, our researchers, students and staff advance human and societal health and well-being, creating a Brighter World.

A young girl tries out an interactive make your snowflake activity at Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages exhibition, which is now on at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
A young girl tries out an interactive make your snowflake activity at Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages exhibition, which is now on at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages features a large interactive installation where visitors can explore land features created by glaciers. The exhibition, produced by the Canadian Museum of Nature, is at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto until March 2022. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages features a large interactive installation where visitors can explore land features created by glaciers. The exhibition, produced by the Canadian Museum of Nature, is at the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto until March 2022. (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
Ontario Science Centre logo (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)
Ontario Science Centre logo (CNW Group/Ontario Science Centre)

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c0708.html

