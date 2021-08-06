U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,419.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,912.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.25
    -3.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.23
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8150
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,138.52
    +741.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.15
    +15.26 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,806.99
    +78.89 (+0.28%)
     

Planet One Decentralised Exchange Goes Live Alongside Exciting New POI Token

Planet One International Inc
·4 min read

Planet One Decentralized Exchange goes live with the release of an exciting DEX service supporting TRC Tokens on Tron Blockchain. The DEX is all set to release its own token called POI very soon.

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Planet One Decentralized Exchange (DEX) goes live with the release of an exciting unique Decentralised Exchange service supporting TRC Tokens on the Tron Blockchain. The launch of the DEX will coincide with the launch of an exciting token on the exchange’s platform within the next few weeks called POI. For investors, this is an opportunity that is not to be missed.

Many experts within the DeFi market are excited about the launch of the Planet One DEX and the new token POI because the token will be made available on its own exchange upon its release. Tron is known to be one of the fastest growing blockchain networks available today with low gas fees and fast transactional speeds. This will make the utility of the POI token very promising because it will be available as a trading pair on the exchange itself and therefore will promise a higher adoption rate of the token in a short period of time.

The DEX can be accessed here: https://planetone.exchange

The POI Token has a great cause behind it and is surely going to take a big leap forward and be around for a long time. The POI token has set a market supply of 1 quadrillion (1000000000000000). The token will be releasing its whitepaper soon as part of the ICO. The plan for the company is to work extensively to uplift people’s lives through education and by providing access to finances to the hands of the unbanked people worldwide.

More information can be found via the company’s website:

https://www.planetone.exchange/coin_token

The Planet One DEX enables users to experience direct wallet-to-wallet trading without any third party or central authority. In order to make a transaction, no personal details are required. All you have to do is connect your personal wallet to the exchange.

A spokesperson from Planet One said the following earlier today “The company decided to create a decentralized exchange as it keeps users in control of their funds as they are stored in their own wallets and ensures a fresh new possibility of trading. No funds are ever stored by the company giving end-users total control of their assets. The simple and clear design of the platform ensures a great user experience when interacting with the exchange and makes it extremely appealing to beginners and expert traders alike.”

Some of the key benefits of the Planet One DEX are as follows:

• Simple and clear design making the buying and selling process a smooth experience

• Available in 19 different languages.

• One of the first exchanges available on the Tron network

• The ability to swap more tokens on the Tron network than any other platforms

• Dynamic website meaning local currencies are displayed. No more having to convert from USD

• No holds of funds by the exchange as all transactions appear from wallet to wallet

• Large number of TRC tokens listed

• The ability to liquidate funds into the Planet One Visa card

• Full visibility of activity and volume within the website itself with statistical and graphical analysis.

• Clear educational videos which explain how to place a trade so everyone can take the maximum advantage of the DEX.

• Affiliate program where users get paid commissions on referrals for each trade placed up to 4 levels

The founders of the Planet One Exchange have always wanted to empower the people less unfortunate than us and had worked extensively over the years to uplift lives through education. With the launch of the DEX, the company is looking forward to working in the social-economic corridor by providing access to digital assets to the hands of the unbanked people worldwide.

The founders have extensive knowledge and years of experience in addressing the core education corridor on subjects of clean education in line with the guidelines of the UN and the WHO. In particular, this includes topics such as safety, security, health, hygiene, segregation of waste management, conservation, environment, and systematic cooperation by respecting one another. By enriching these fundamental qualities within people, it is a steppingstone to the basics of living in a balanced natural world.

The combination of the Planet One DEX, the POI token and the Planet One Visa card will make this ecosystem and its utilities an opportunity not to be missed. Keep an eye out for the POI Token launching very soon.

More information can be found via the company’s website:

https://www.planetone.exchange/coin_token

Website: https://www.planetone.exchange/

CONTACT: Name: Support Email: admin@planetone.exchange Organization: Planet One International Inc Address: 7 Bell Yard, London WC2A 2JR, United Kingdom


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Uber traders buy the dip, Roku drops, Robinhood plunges as Weber surges

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.