Planet Water Foundation Accelerates Clean Drinking Water Deployments in Response to Urgent U.N. World Water Day Declarations

Planet Water Foundation
·3 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Planet Water Foundation is responding to the recent United Nations (U.N.) call for an urgent response to accelerate clean water access to all by deploying a combination of 22 clean drinking water systems, sanitization systems, and water-health education programs across six countries during its World Water Day programming spanning March 15 to March 22.

According to recent United Nations (U.N.) data, the world is seriously off track on achieving the 2030 U.N. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6) of achieving water and sanitation for all. The data shows that governments must work, on average, four times faster to meet the goal on time.1 To meet this goal, the U.N. recently announced its Water Action Agenda 2023, intended to accelerate current global projects and rapidly deploy new solutions.2 In response to this global declaration for immediate action, Planet Water Foundation, through its World Water Day 2023 commitment partners, are providing 22 multi-solution deployments across Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines and Vietnam.

Planet Water's 2023 World Water Day deployments are turnkey community-based solutions that improve outcomes for young children around safe drinking water, hygiene intervention and sanitization. Safe drinking water and hand-washing access are delivered through Planet Water's AquaTower, water-health and hygiene behaviors are introduced and reinforced through its education programs, and each school receives an AquaSan, Planet Water's surface disinfection system that meets World Health Organization standards.

"Global organizations with a commitment to social responsibility programs (CSR) are awakening to the need for clean drinking water access and partnering with Planet Water Foundation at a record pace because our solutions are single-day community engagements paired with long-term visibility into their success," said Mark Steele, CEO and Founder of Planet Water Foundation. "We thank our returning World Water Day program partners and welcome our newest partners that are expanding our capabilities and reach in 2023."

Planet Water Foundation's 2023 World Water Partners include: Airnov Healthcare, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Capital One Philippines, Cole Haan, Electrolux, Kimberly-Clark de México, Gen, Ludacka Wealth Partners, MetLife Foundation, Spiro, The Starbucks Foundation, Valmont Industries, Inc., Watts Water Technologies, and Xylem.

ABOUT PLANET WATER FOUNDATION

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 1,700 projects that provide clean water access to more than three million people across 26 countries. For more information, visit www.planet-water.org

For further information, please contact:
John Deotrakul - john@planet-water.org

1 https://www.unwater.org/news/world-water-day-2023
2 https://sdgs.un.org/conferences/water2023/action-agenda

Planet Water Foundation, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture
Planet Water Foundation, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture


Clean, safe water provided from Planet Water Foundation's AquaTower

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Planet Water Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Planet Water Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/planet-water-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Planet Water Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744933/Planet-Water-Foundation-Accelerates-Clean-Drinking-Water-Deployments-in-Response-to-Urgent-UN-World-Water-Day-Declarations

