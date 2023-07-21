Planet Wellbeing: Elderly entering virtual 'world' to end loneliness

Elderly volunteers are entering "virtual worlds" as part of a trial aimed at reducing loneliness.

Academics at Sheffield Hallam University have teamed up with Age UK Sheffield to pilot 'Planet Wellbeing'.

Users are donning virtual reality headsets for activities such as dancing and card games.

Teresa Barker, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield, said there was potential to "revolutionise" approaches to mental health and wellbeing for older people.

Dr Ben Heller, associate professor at the university's Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, said the 18-month trial built on more than a decade of research, which "has demonstrated how older people can be motivated to exercise more through fun, social activities in virtual worlds".

He added: "It ties in very well with the centre's goal to improve health and wellbeing through movement."

The project, also involving exercise specialists Innerva and tech firm Pixelmill Digital, is being funded through Innovate UK's 2023 Mindset Extended Reality for Digital Mental Health, which uses "immersive technologies" to improve mental health services.

According to Age UK, 1.4m older people in the UK are often lonely.

The results of the trial will be analysed before a decision is made whether to role out the initiative, a university spokeswoman said.

